Capt. Ado Sanusi leaves Aero Contractors

Wole Shadare

Capt. Ado Sanusi has left his position as the Managing Director of Aero Contractors following his nearly four-year stint at the helm of affairs of the carrier.
The decision by the aircraft pilot to leave at a critical period of the carrier’s life is yet unknown as New Telegraph’s efforts to reach him on telephone proved unsuccessful.
His exit from the company is yet to be announced by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) or the carrier.
He brought his wealth of experienced to an airline that was at the brink of total collapse to  ‘profitability’ and revitalized the carrier’s MRO facility which brought needed funds to the company.
It would be recalled that Aero Contractors had stopped operations on September 1, 2016 due to lack of operational funds and the inability to pay for maintenance costs of its aircraft taken out for checks.
It latter resumed on December 21, 2016 with two Boeing B737-500, one Bombardier Dash 8-300 and it is expected to bring in and deploy more aircraft for service.
From February 28, 2016, AMCON appointed Mr. Tunde Fagbemi as receiver manager briefly before Capt Fola Akinkuotu was appointed the chief executive.
However, Sanusi stepped in to change the tide of failure to profitability in the shortest time possible.

