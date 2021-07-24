Capt. Mshelia, Onyema, Bankole, others for LAAC 2021 aviation conference

The League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) is set to host its 25th annual aviation conference billed for Sheraton Lagos Hotel on July 28, with line – up of notable speakers and major players in the industry. It is both onsite and virtual conference and award event.

The list include renowned aviation trainer and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), WestLink Airlines, Capt. Ibrahim Mshelia, who is to chair the conference, Chairman of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema, and Managing Director of Medview Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole. The Chairman, Governing Council, Nigeria Aviation Safety Initiative (NASI), Capt.Dung Pam, Chairman, Association of Aviation Ground Handlers (ACHAN), Olaniyi Adigun and General Manager, Total Nigeria Plc, Mr. Rabiu Abdulmutalib, have been slated to make presentations.

The theme of the conference is; ‘Nigeria Aviation Industry: Management, Policy and Regulation.’ According to a statement by LAAC, the Aviation Ministry has shown interest in the event alongside the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

