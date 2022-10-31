Sports

Captain armband, burden of nation, says Makanjuola

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comments Off on Captain armband, burden of nation, says Makanjuola

Olympic Eagles captain, Success Makanjuola, has said wearing the captain armband is like carrying the burden of the country, but he is enjoying his time as the captain of the team.

The former U-20 star led the national U-23 team to a 2-0 win against Tanzania as the team qualified for the next round of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Makanjuola scored in the first leg that ended 1-1 and was on hand again for another goal in the second leg with Tanzania goalkeeper turning his penalty kick into his own net for an own goal.

The forward added that they were able to get the victory after following the coach’s instructions as he look forward to playing for the Super Eagles soon.

 

“It’s all about unity and continuity. The coach made us realize the importance of winning,” he said. “I am enjoying my journey. When the time comes I will play for the Super Eagles.

“Our coach had to make us understand the need to be decisive and calm down. We followed his instructions and played without naivety.

“The captain armband is a Burden of the nation. I have people who have supported me since the journey started. The coaches have encouraged me. I am not under pressure because the right people are around me.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern fight back to beat Mainz

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Mainz at the Allianz Arena. The visitors took a shock lead courtesy of Karim Onisiwo’s close-range header midway through the first half, reports the BBC. Kingsley Coman’s confident finish from Corentin Tolisso’s pass restored parity, before Jamal Musiala completed the turnaround with a low strike. […]
Sports

Preparations for 2021 Nigeria Cup gather momentum

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As preparation for this year’s edition of the annual Nigeria Cup gathers momentum, there are indications that the 2021 edition of the annual competition will be as interesting as ever.   Already, an organising committee headed by the Chief Executive Officer of CMCL Golf Tours Limited, Frank Igbene has been put in place.   The […]
Sports

United’s Rashford eager for ‘fresh start’ under Ten Hag

Posted on Author Reporter

    Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said Thursday he was relishing a “fresh start” under new coach Erik ten Hag, keen to put a forgettable last season behind him. The England international had a frustrating and disappointing 2021/22 campaign, dropped by Gareth Southgate from the national team amid a form dip at the Old […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica