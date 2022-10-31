Captain armband, burden of nation, says Makanjuola

Olympic Eagles captain, Success Makanjuola, has said wearing the captain armband is like carrying the burden of the country, but he is enjoying his time as the captain of the team.

The former U-20 star led the national U-23 team to a 2-0 win against Tanzania as the team qualified for the next round of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Makanjuola scored in the first leg that ended 1-1 and was on hand again for another goal in the second leg with Tanzania goalkeeper turning his penalty kick into his own net for an own goal.

The forward added that they were able to get the victory after following the coach’s instructions as he look forward to playing for the Super Eagles soon.

“It’s all about unity and continuity. The coach made us realize the importance of winning,” he said. “I am enjoying my journey. When the time comes I will play for the Super Eagles.

“Our coach had to make us understand the need to be decisive and calm down. We followed his instructions and played without naivety.

“The captain armband is a Burden of the nation. I have people who have supported me since the journey started. The coaches have encouraged me. I am not under pressure because the right people are around me.”

