Captain Hosa: It’s ungodly to gloat over my health

Renowned international businessman and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, said it was ungodly to link his health condition to the outcome of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

Okunbo had publicly supported the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Okunbo said in a statement which he personally signed but released by his media aide, Samuel Ajayi, that his attention was drawn to a rash of social media posts regarding his health. He said: “It is evidently ungodly for people to gloat over the fact that I am not feeling well.

God does not approve of such disposition and those who engage in that pastime are only mocking and playing God. I have never claimed to be a superhuman being. I do not deny the fact that I am not well. I am outside the country for my medicals, which were delayed because of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Okunbo disclosed that after a series of tests, his doctors confirmed that he had some health issues. He added: “It is, therefore, ill-advised and inhuman for those who are not comfortable with the position I took in the Edo election to joyfully circulate in the social media that I have health issues and that I have slid into a coma. Well, I leave them all to God.”

The former international pilot said he was over 60 years and he thanked God who gave him the gift of life, an opportunity to live a good life, the grace to build a legacy of achievements and, most importantly, a good name, which was better than silver and gold.

He said: “I hold dearly to heart the words of the scriptures that there is a time to be born; and a time to die. But what is most important in life is what I have done with my life. And, this applies to every mortal being.”

