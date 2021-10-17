News

Captain Hosa’s Memorial Draws Hundreds of Dignitaries to Benin

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

Senior figures of Nigeria’s political sphere came en masse to pay their final tributes to renowned businessman and philanthropist, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, at a week-long funeral procession held in his honour in Benin, Edo State.

The programme of events entailed a Night of Tributes, Service of Songs, Funeral Service, interment, and a Thanksgiving Reception.

Dignitaries in attendance at these series of events were the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaib; former Governor of Edo State, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole; former Governor of Delta State, James Ohanefe Ibori; former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Others are: the former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo; former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; daughters of Nigeria’s president, Halimat and Zahra Buhari; delegate of Chiefs of Benin Kingdom at the behest Oba of Benin, His Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II.

The delegation of Chiefs at the behest of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III lead by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe; Nigerian Politician and Spiritual Leader, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a pastor; Lead Pastor of Trinity House, Itua Ighodalor; Goodheart Ekwueme, an apostle; Charles Osazuwa, a pastor; Pastor Feb and Laurie Idahosa, and Bishop Okundaye among others.

Captain Hosa was celebrated as a true son of the soil and the state’s pride during Obaseki’s extollment with fine words like “a breaker of glass ceilings”, “a bridge-builder”, “a genius, tycoon and philanthropist extraordinaire”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASPMDA protests over illegal caretaker committee

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

Coalition of Political Parties, Stakeholders, Youths and Women Forum, Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA), Trade Fair Complex, Lagos, on Monday protested over the failure of Sunny Igboanozie and Emeka Chukwuloka-led Caretaker Committee set up by the Lagos State Government to conduct an election to fill the leadership positions of the association. While […]
News

Presidency warns against rejection of deradicalised terrorists

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says military not absorbing repentant B/Haram The Presidency has warned against the consequences of the communities in the North-East rejecting the deradicalized and repentant terrorists. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the Presidency also denied the reports that […]
News Top Stories

NSITF: Buhari asks Somefun, 3 directors to refund N181bn

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…okays reconstitution of NSITF Board, appoints new MD President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked the former Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Bayo Somefun and three former Executive Directors of the Fund, Jasper Azuatalam, Tijani Sulaiman and  Mrs. Olukemi Nelson, to refund the sum of N181, 056 billion naira to the NSITF […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica