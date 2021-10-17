Captain Hosa’s Memorial Draws Hundreds of Dignitaries to Benin

Senior figures of Nigeria’s political sphere came en masse to pay their final tributes to renowned businessman and philanthropist, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, at a week-long funeral procession held in his honour in Benin, Edo State.

The programme of events entailed a Night of Tributes, Service of Songs, Funeral Service, interment, and a Thanksgiving Reception.

Dignitaries in attendance at these series of events were the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaib; former Governor of Edo State, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole; former Governor of Delta State, James Ohanefe Ibori; former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Others are: the former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo; former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; daughters of Nigeria’s president, Halimat and Zahra Buhari; delegate of Chiefs of Benin Kingdom at the behest Oba of Benin, His Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II.

The delegation of Chiefs at the behest of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III lead by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe; Nigerian Politician and Spiritual Leader, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a pastor; Lead Pastor of Trinity House, Itua Ighodalor; Goodheart Ekwueme, an apostle; Charles Osazuwa, a pastor; Pastor Feb and Laurie Idahosa, and Bishop Okundaye among others.

Captain Hosa was celebrated as a true son of the soil and the state’s pride during Obaseki’s extollment with fine words like “a breaker of glass ceilings”, “a bridge-builder”, “a genius, tycoon and philanthropist extraordinaire”.

