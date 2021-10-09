News

Captain Hosa’s Service of Songs: A Testament to the Family’s Bond

An embrace, so true, thrilled the hearts of guests when all 12 Okunbo children, his brothers, and his widow converged to honour the late Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo. This was at the momentous service of songs which was held in GRA, Benin City on October 7 this year.

Indeed, Edo State stood still as the large united Okunbo family celebrated the man whose life was a light to millions across the globe. In the presence of close friends, relatives and guests, the family held hands, in unison of spirit and soul, inspired by the heartfelt tribute from Mr Kingsley Okunbo, Capt. Hosa’s younger brother. The latter unravelled details of the special bond they shared.

The first daughter and Queen of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, led the rest of the family in a sensational rendition of “We are joint heirs of the Father. We are Family. We are One”. It was evident, family was important to Captain Hosa, and commitment to all his 12 children always came first. Deep hugs and reassuring whispers would soon follow; conveying a deep sense of oneness. It was inspiring to witness the Okunbo bond – strong and intact, as apparent to all present at the Benin residence, as well as the thousands streaming virtually.

Also present were political juggernauts, captains of industry, pre-eminent spiritual leaders, long time acquaintances and friends, royal delegates, beneficiaries and relations of the late Captain.

Representative from the Edo State Government in the person of Deputy Governor Philip Shuaib and his wife; former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori; former Governor of Edo State, Adams Aliyu Oshiomole; former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff; Nigerian Politician, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; Lead Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Itua Ighodalor; Apostle Goodheart Ekwueme; Pastor Charles Osazuwa; and Chief Mene Brow, the Ogwa-Olusan of the Warri Kingdom amongst others.

One major highlight of the event was a stirring documentary on the life of Captain Hosa. The Patriarch’s rich baritone blared through speakers filling the marquee. He declared his love and appreciation in what could be described as a final message to his family.

The event was true in its essence as it gloriously showcased to the world a great legacy that Captain Idahosa is leaving behind. The family will forever be proud of a man they regard as their father, brother, husband and a great pillar of hope.
And from friends and families, “We love you, Captain Hosa. We wish you a safe landing to the great beyond”, wrapped up the day.

