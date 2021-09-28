Sports

Captain: Liverpool players reject Salah 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that a poll had been conducted among the players to pick assistant captains for the club who will take charge any time the substantive captain is off field.

“Honestly, I was very disappointed,” Salah was quoted by Spanish outlet, AS, quoted the Egyptian prodigy to have said.

“I was hoping to be the captain, but it’s a coach’s decision. I accept it.”

English newspaper, Mirror, reports that Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool have three new ‘captains’ within their squad, although Mohamed Salah isn’t among them after his request for the armband was turned down last year.

The Reds squad conducted a new vote to determine their lesser leaders in the wake of Wijnaldum’s departure for PSG.

The Dutchman was seen as Liverpool’s fourth-choice captain behind senior skipper Jordan Henderson, vice-captain James Milner and third-choice Virgil van Dijk following a vote the squad took part in a couple of years ago.

In the wake of Liverpool’s injury issues last season, particularly those that befell Van Dijk and Henderson, Wijnaldum was often required to take the armband when starting games ahead of the veteran Milner.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Use your position in FIFA to improve Nigeria’s sporting image, Buhari tells Pinnick

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…urges sports ministry to prepare 10-year football masterplan President Muhammadu Buhari has told the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, to use his position on the board of the FIFA Council to improve the image of the country in sports. Buhari said this Friday while in an audience with the Minister of […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Wales out after being thrashed by Denmark

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wales were eliminated in the second round of Euro 2020 as they were thrashed by Denmark, whose inspiring journey at the tournament continues to the quarter-finals. Backed by a fervent and almost exclusively Danish crowd, the Danes led midway through the first half as Kasper Dolberg curled in an excellent strike from the edge […]
Sports

Leicester underdog as FA Cup final airs on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chelsea will face Leicester City for the FA Cup final in Wembley on Saturday at 5:15 pm. The match will air live and in HD on StarTimes’ World Football channel. The FA Cup final will be immediately followed by the Coppa Italia final on May 19 and Europa League final on May 26 and then […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica