Captain: Liverpool players reject Salah 

Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that a poll had been conducted among the players to pick assistant captains for the club who will take charge any time the substantive captain is off field.

“Honestly, I was very disappointed,” Salah was quoted by Spanish outlet, AS, quoted the Egyptian prodigy to have said.

“I was hoping to be the captain, but it’s a coach’s decision. I accept it.”

English newspaper, Mirror, reports that Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool have three new ‘captains’ within their squad, although Mohamed Salah isn’t among them after his request for the armband was turned down last year.

The Reds squad conducted a new vote to determine their lesser leaders in the wake of Wijnaldum’s departure for PSG.

The Dutchman was seen as Liverpool’s fourth-choice captain behind senior skipper Jordan Henderson, vice-captain James Milner and third-choice Virgil van Dijk following a vote the squad took part in a couple of years ago.

In the wake of Liverpool’s injury issues last season, particularly those that befell Van Dijk and Henderson, Wijnaldum was often required to take the armband when starting games ahead of the veteran Milner.

