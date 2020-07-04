Captain Ramos leading Real charge for La Liga title

•As Madristas face Bilbao

When Cristiano Ronaldo departed Real Madrid two summers ago, Los Blancos faithful expected either Karim Benzema or embattled Gareth Bale to take the talismanic role the Portuguese vacated but both players have not assumed that position and it is their captain, a defender Sergio Ramos, who has carried that burden.

The season Ronaldo departed was a calamity for the club, as they failed to win any silverware but things could go their way this term as they are close to claiming a La Liga title. Since La Liga’s return after COVID-19 enforced break, Real Madrid have been perfect.

Beyond merely being undefeated, which is meaningless in this league and in a title race with a club like FC Barcelona, Real have not dropped any points in their last six matches. And captain Ramos has been at the heart of Real’s brilliance, with Los Blancos widening their gap over Barcelona to four points at the top.

Ramos has scored four goals in the last six games, extending his lead as La Liga’s all-time leading defender in scoring. The goals have been one part of the picture, of course, as Ramos’ enduring leadership and strong defending have also helped buoy Real’s defense, which is the best in Europe and sealed as such after Liverpool’s embarrassing 4-0 shellacking at Manchester City’s hands. Ramos had three goals in five games in June, scoring from a counterattack, penalty kick, and incredible free kick. His pass completion percentage has been at least 89.2 percent in each game, per WhoScored.com, and he even had three dribbles completed and three fouls drawn in the 3-0 win over Valencia. Defensively, Ramos recorded at least two interceptions in three games in June, including four in that huge win over Valencia, a couple of which actually led to goals for Real. The importance of Ramos to Real Madrid is hard to measure and occurs in every phase of the game. He scores goals, creates counterattacking opportunities, reads the play so well defensively, covers ground, adds numbers to the attack, is a leader, and brings a cool head to penalty kicks in addition to a goal-scoring threat on other set pieces. He’s absolutely been one of Europe’s best players over the past month, and he will be hoping to solidify Real’s charge to La Liga title with a victory over Atletico Bilbao on Sunday.

