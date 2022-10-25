Captain’s House donates furniture to Lagos school, rewards outstanding teachers

In celebration of the 2022 International Teacher’s Day, a life-enriching church, Captain’s House Fellowship, has donated ten sets of classroom furniture to the students of Ayedere Ajibola Senior High School, Ketu Alapere, Lagos State.

The platform also honoured seven teachers and the principal of the school for their outstanding contributions to the school.

Specifically, some teachers were also recognised for their contributions to the well-being and outstanding academic performance of the students.

The teachers rewarded include Mrs. Jinadu Biola Adenike, Mr. Lawal Adebola Rasaki, Mrs. Okwara Esther Chika, Mrs. Orulebaja Yinka Tosin, Mr. Tohabru Festus, Mrs. Chimezie Victoria Lebechi, Mrs. Raheem Aniyat Omojuowo as well as the outgoing Principal of the school, Mrs Odimayomi Cecilia Olayinka.

The founder and leader of the Fellowship, Dr. Toye Sobande, reiterated The Captain’s House commitment to contribute positively to the society by helping to educate its future leaders and also demonstrate God’s love by giving to and helping the less privileged.

Sobande, who was represented by Mr. Emmanuel Owo, said, “As part of its vision to demonstrate God’s love through service to humanity and meeting the needs of people in society, The Captains House decided to enhance learning conditions for students in the classroom.

“It had been brought to the church’s notice that some of the students of the school sat on the bare floor to receive their lessons.

“In a bid to create a more conducive environment for learning and also encourage the students to focus on their academics, The Captain’s House constructed and donated sets of tables and desks to the school,” he said.

In her speech, the outgoing principal of the school, Mrs. Odimayomi expressed gratitude to The Captain’s House for the furniture and the appreciation of teachers on world teacher’s day.

The principal disclosed that the impact of the gifts from The Captain’s House will be far-reaching on both the students and the teachers, adding that the donations and recognition would also enhanced the school’s committed to maintaining highly exceptional academic standards.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...