Arts & Entertainments

Captivating scripts get my attention –Akinosho

MUTIAT LAWORE

Having been in the industry for over 15 years, Deji Akinosho Coco, better known as Jeje, is a multitalented filmmaker who has sure paid his dues not just as an actor but also as a production manager. With four movie projects to his credit, Jeje spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE about the journey thus far, and other issues

Your sojourn into acting…

Well I ventured into the business way back in 2005 through the assistance of Kayode Adebayo, aka Kay Alubarika, and my cool pal Sunkammi Omobolanle, Aluwe’s son, back when we were in Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State. We then teamed up through the help of some veterans in the industry in producing my first movie then “JEJE”; and from then I kicked off.

What is your driving force when it comes to acting?

The inner vibe in me is that I enjoy acting and anything that has to do with entertainment, so I am always happy to be involved. But, the script has to be captivating too, and I love being cast for very challenging role, that always drives me to want to do my best. So my drive is inbuilt.

You have acted in quite a lot of movies; which of the productions gave you your breakthrough?

Of course my first Production ‘JEJE’ was the breakthrough. Also Toyin Abraham’s movie back then “Iku Doro”. So the main breakthrough was from these two movies.

If you were not acting, what other profession would you have been involved in?

Well, maybe I would be in the Tech business, as I studied Computer Science in the University. So I love anything Tech. Also, I might be a Footballer, because football is also in my blood.

You have not been regular in the industry for quite some time, any reason for that?

Well, I have never been out of the industry, but there was a time I had to go and monitor our family business in Abuja when my elder sister passed on. I had to go and monitor the business for two years. I think that was the only time I was away. But as soon as it got sorted I came back. So now am fully back in the film business.

It’s the political season; what is your take on celebrities using their platforms to campaign?

Well I don’t really like to get involved in politics, because everybody is in high spirit at the moment and I do not want to be misquoted. But there is just a thing that I know, we all should endeavor to do things that make us sleep well at night. When your conscience is at peace then you will be able to sleep well at night.

Are there times you felt you were in the wrong profession?

Like I said earlier, I love and enjoy what I am doing, so I have no regrets whatsoever with my profession.

Our Reporters

