CAR coach seeks historic win against Nigeria

Spanish-Swiss coach of Central African Republic, Raoul Savoy, has set his sight on getting a first win against Nigeria when his team takes on the Super Eagles in a back-to-back World Cup qualifier.

 

The coach is currently under intense pressure as the country, after two matches is yet to win a game and the games against Nigeria is coming just as the coach was reappointed.

 

He is back at the helm for a third time after his recent reappointment. Two matches have been played without a win. The third match in his third coming is against the Group C leaders Nigeria and right inside the Super Eagles’ home nest.

 

A loss of the third match, which is against the Super Eagles will most likely rule out the team of the 48-year-old coach from qualifying from the group. “I’m feeling well with the atmosphere, the people and the mentality.

 

“We’re in a right way when I left two years ago. It was time to travel again together.,” he said Despite the immediacy of the World Cup qualifiers, Savoy declared his primary objective will be qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

 

“The AFCON is our main goal. We can do it and it’s just a question of working hard and the full commitment of our international players,”

