News

Car-Free Day: Lagos announces plans to enhance Non-Motorised Transport Infrastructure

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The Lagos State Government has declared the construction of specific infrastructure to facilitate the Non-Motorised Transport Plan’s execution (NMT). The Governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday stated that in the construction of some of the terminals, bicycle parking has been included to encourage the citizenry to embrace NMT, adding that his administration is making tremendous efforts to make transportation in the state more effective, efficient, and sustainable through its numerous infrastructural, policy, and institutional reforms to curb the looting of the state’s resources.

The Governor, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the Car Free Day was an opportunity for a city like Lagos to assess the condition of its road network and develop an innovative method for making non-motorised transportation equitable, efficient, and sustainable in the State.

He stated that the celebration of Car-Free Day in the state would bring about the necessary adjustment in culture for the transformation of Lagos. The Governor emphasised that the infrastructure to support nonmotorised transport will be implemented to provide seamless movement for commuters, emphasising the significance of the decision as transportation is the largest contributor to carbon emissions that negatively impact the environment. Sanwo-Olu also reaffirmed that bicycle lanes will be established to stimulate the use of bicycles, which will benefit the public by providing pollution-free environments, road safety, and enhanced health for every age group.

He added that the Ministry of Transportation is collaborating with the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to pilot and sustain the Non-Motorised Transport Policy. The representative of the Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Osa Konyeha, disclosed that the agency has completed the first phase of implementation of the Lagos Sidewalk Pilot Project on Catholic Mission Street/Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), which has improved pedestrian access to St. Nicholas Hospital, Kings College, Lagos High Court, Federal Court of Appeal, and Tafawa Balewa Square, which is home to multi-story office/shopping complexes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Westa Solar Secures 1.5m Euro Mezzanine loan for projects in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Owing to Nigeria’s inadequate power supply and incessant collapse of the national greed, experts say it will be difficult for the country to meet electricity demands of manufacturers in the country. With Nigeria’s peak generation capacity being 5,300 MW and daily power demand estimated at 17,520 MW, the on-grid electricity supply is insufficient to meet […]
News

Monarch begs Abiodun to rebuild displaced residents’ houses

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

An Ogun State monarch, Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to provide shelter for residents who were displaced during the recent farmers-herdsmen’s clashes in the state. The recent farmersherders’ crisis in the Yewa area of the state had led to loss of […]
News

APC chides Edo govt over plan to demolish Benin Central Hospital

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for an immediate and unconditional halt to the plan by the state government to demolish Benin Central Hospital and in its place build an ultra-modern motor park. In a statement issued by its State Assistant Publicity Secretary, Victor Osheobo, yesterday in Benin, the APC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica