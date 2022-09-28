Car-Free Day: Lagos announces plans to enhance Non-Motorised Transport Infrastructure

The Lagos State Government has declared the construction of specific infrastructure to facilitate the Non-Motorised Transport Plan’s execution (NMT). The Governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday stated that in the construction of some of the terminals, bicycle parking has been included to encourage the citizenry to embrace NMT, adding that his administration is making tremendous efforts to make transportation in the state more effective, efficient, and sustainable through its numerous infrastructural, policy, and institutional reforms to curb the looting of the state’s resources.

The Governor, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the Car Free Day was an opportunity for a city like Lagos to assess the condition of its road network and develop an innovative method for making non-motorised transportation equitable, efficient, and sustainable in the State.

He stated that the celebration of Car-Free Day in the state would bring about the necessary adjustment in culture for the transformation of Lagos. The Governor emphasised that the infrastructure to support nonmotorised transport will be implemented to provide seamless movement for commuters, emphasising the significance of the decision as transportation is the largest contributor to carbon emissions that negatively impact the environment. Sanwo-Olu also reaffirmed that bicycle lanes will be established to stimulate the use of bicycles, which will benefit the public by providing pollution-free environments, road safety, and enhanced health for every age group.

He added that the Ministry of Transportation is collaborating with the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to pilot and sustain the Non-Motorised Transport Policy. The representative of the Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Osa Konyeha, disclosed that the agency has completed the first phase of implementation of the Lagos Sidewalk Pilot Project on Catholic Mission Street/Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), which has improved pedestrian access to St. Nicholas Hospital, Kings College, Lagos High Court, Federal Court of Appeal, and Tafawa Balewa Square, which is home to multi-story office/shopping complexes.

