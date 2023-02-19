Car prices hit record high as producers limit output

The average monthly payment for a new car has soared to a record US$777, nearly doubling from late 2019, according to Kelley Blue Book owner Cox Automotive. That’s almost a sixth of the median after-tax income for US households.

Even used models have climbed to US$544 a month on average. The sticker shock extends well beyond the United States, where inflation is a thorny political issue for President Joe Biden as the 2024 election looms. InEurope, pricesareflirtingwith records. Used-car prices soared in Japanlastyear, and in China, a rapid push to electric vehicles (EVs) means consumers will have to pay more in some cities. At the root of the problem is automakers’ new mantra: Keep inventory lean and price tags fat.

Three years after the pandemic triggered a global shortage of semiconductor chips and crippled car manufacturing, Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co (GM) and their overseas rivals are notching big profits.

Even as the chip crunch shows signs of easing, they’re pledging to keep production in check. And because EVs cost about 25 per cent more than the average car, the shift to plug-ins is about to make the affordability crisis even worse. Add soaring interest rates to the mix, and new cars – like home ownership and a college education – are fast becoming the domain of the rich.

“The idea of a new car in every American’s driveway is not the worldwelivein,” saidCharlieChesbrough, asenioreconomistatCox. For a decade, the average new-car payment in the United States bumped along at roughly US$400 a month.

That’s about as much as the typical American household can shell out and still meet other major expenses, said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist at Cox. But it crossed that mark in November 2019 and has been soaring ever since.

The average price for a new vehicle in the United States has jumped to almost US$50,000, up 30 per cent since 2019, according to JPMorgan. Though prices have retreated somewhat in recent weeks as production recovers, the pullback isn’t enough for most consumers to comfortably buy a new car.

The average price of a used car, meanwhile, now stands at about US$27,000, Cox data showed. Manufacturers are reaping the benefits of selling fewer but more expensive cars. Last year, automakers sold about 13 million vehicles in the United States, down 8 per cent from 2021 and the lowest in a decade.

But Ford’s gross profit rose 4.4 per cent in 2022 from a year earlier, while GM’s adjusted earnings grew by about US$200 million to reach US$14.5 billion. Margins for some manufacturers are expected to narrow this year amid global economic weakness. In Europe, meanwhile, new-car pricesareatall-timehighsandstill climbing, according to data from ING Research.

Vehicle shortages droveused-carpricesupinJapan through most of last year. China’s economic slump has kept prices at bay but major cities are making it difficult to register internal-combustion vehicles amid a push toward EVs, which tend to be more expensive. It’s a sea change from the business model that defined car manufacturing for decades: Run plants at full tilt and then use deep discounts to move the metal.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...