Car rams into kiosk, injures noodles’ seller

A woman selling noodles at Vulcaniser bus stop, Akowonjo area of Lagos State, yesterday narrowly escaped death when a vehicle rammed into her kiosk.

The woman was, however, badly injured. Witnesses said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, marked KJA-854BQ, ran into the kiosk where the woman was selling noodles and destroyed everything on its path.

The car also ran down the trader, who sustained serious injuries. The woman, otherwise known as ‘Iya Oni Indomie,’ was said to have lost consciousness after which she was rushed to a hospital by sympathisers.

The driver and his passenger were not hurt. One of the sympathisers, who identified himself simply as Yusuf, a cobbler, said the car was coming from Akowonjo, heading towards Egbeda. Ge said: “Suddenly, the driver swerved off the road and drove straight into the woman’s kiosk, destroying everything. The driver also hit the woman.

However, the woman would have died on impact, but there was a tyre in front of the kiosk, which slowed the car, before it hit the woman.” Yusuf explained that while the vehicle was checked; only a driver and passenger were seen. Youths in the area, who were angry over the incident, pounced on the driver and started hitting him. He would have been injured, but for the timely intervention of some elderly people. Another witness, who introduced himself as Bashir, said he was not too sure of what happened, but only got to know all was not well when he saw a crowd. He said: “I saw people gather. I quickly rushed to the scene, to know what was going on. On getting there, I saw some youths beating the driver of the Highlander car. I joined others and we were able to stop the youth from beating him. We asked the man what happened, he said he couldn’t explain. He didn’t understand what happened. After rescuing him, we moved him to a safe place. We didn’t want the youth to attack him again.”

A dog breeder, Michael, who was sighted at the scene of the accident, said he was saved by providence. He said: “This morning, I came to show this puppy to someone, but I’m always careful whenever I move around with my puppies.

So there I was, standing for about 10 minutes, when something told me to go into a shop. Immediately I left that spot and moved into the shop, the car appeared from nowhere, sped past and ran into that kiosk. If not that I moved away from that spot at that point, only God knows what would have happened to me.”

Like this: Like Loading...