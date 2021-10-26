Sports

Carabao Cup: Arsenal beat Leeds; Chelsea, Sunderland through after shootouts

Substitute Calum Chambers scored within seconds of coming off the bench to help Arsenal see off Leeds United and reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Chambers’ header crept over the line for the opener 10 minutes after the break, before former Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah pounced to wrap up the tie.

The forward cleverly flicked the ball over a stranded Illan Meslier and just did enough to nudge it over the line before the visiting keeper could recover, reports the BBC.

Leeds had looked the more threatening side until the first goal in an open and entertaining game against a much-changed Arsenal side at Emirates Stadium.

But Mikel Arteta’s outfit were comfortable after establishing their lead as the visitors became stretched looking for a way back into the game.

Arsenal, hoping to win the competition for first time since 1993, will find out their last-eight opponents in Saturday’s draw.

And Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup as they beat Premier League rivals Southampton on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Reece James scored the decisive spot-kick after Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone failed to hit the target with their efforts for the Saints.

Meanwhile, League One Sunderland beat Championship side QPR on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Black Cats scored their three penalties, with Charlie Austin, Ilias Chair and Yoann Barbet missing for QPR.

QPR thought they had won it during normal time but Austin’s header was ruled out for offside.

Aiden McGeady went close deep into injury time but he was denied by a good Seny Dieng save as it finished goalless and went to spot-kicks.

The quarter-final draw is on Saturday at 10:30 BST.

Both sides are among the top scorers in the English Football League this season but did not name their strongest sides. QPR made six changes and Sunderland made seven from the weekend.

They each had chances to win. Sunderland keeper Lee Burge kept out Barbet’s volley and Lyndon Dykes’ shot after he latched on to a misplaced pass in midfield.

RESULTS

Arsenal 2 – 0 Leeds

Chelsea 1 – 1 Southampton

*Chelsea win 4-3 on penalties

QPR 0 – 0 Sunderland

*Sunderland win 3-1 on penalties

