Carabao Cup: Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to reach q’finals

*Championship side Brentford stun Fulham, Stoke beat Villa

Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after the sides drew 0-0.

The teams played out a 5-5 draw at Anfield before last season’s penalty shootout, won by Liverpool, but this was a considerably less exciting match.

Both sides struggled for fluency after making numerous changes from their Premier League meeting on Monday, reports the BBC.

But after Divock Origi and Harry Wilson saw penalties saved by Bernd Leno, Joe Willock scored the winning spot-kick.

In another game, last season’s Carabao Cup finalists Aston Villa were beaten by Championship side Stoke City in the fourth round of this year’s competition.

Sam Vokes scored the game’s only goal in the first half – the veteran striker heading home following a corner.

A much-changed Villa side, beaten by Manchester City in the 2019-20 final, struggled to create chances throughout.

Anwar El Ghazi went closest for the Premier League side but shot straight at goalkeeper Adam Davies.

Stoke, who beat Wolves – another top-flight outfit – in the second round, were good value for their win as they continued their positive start to the season.

The Potters have lost just once in seven games in all competitions, winning four of their past five.

Vokes caused the Villa defence plenty of problems with his physicality, missing the chance to get his second of the game when he headed wide in the second half.

Substitute Ollie Watkins had a shot pushed over by Stoke keeper Davies as Villa tried to find an equaliser in the closing stages but the visitors defended well to secure their place in the last eight.

And Manager Thomas Frank said Brentford are “open to selling” Said Benrahma after the Algeria international “added a few million to his price” with two goals in his side’s Carabao Cup victory over Premier League Fulham.

Making his first start of the season after being linked with a move away during the summer, Benrahma’s second-half double sealed the Championship side’s first Carabao Cup quarter-final appearance.

Marcus Forss’ emphatic finish had given the hosts a half-time lead before Benrahma, 25, capitalised on poor Fulham marking from a free-kick after 62 minutes.

Benrahma, who scored 17 goals and made nine assists in 43 Championship games last season, then curled a delightful third into the corner from the edge of the box after beating his marker.

RESULTS

Brentford 3 – 0 Fulham

Aston Villa 0 – 1 Stoke

Liverpool 0 – 0 Arsenal

*Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties

