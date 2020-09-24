Carabao Cup: Chelsea thrash Barnsley, Arsenal down Foxes

*Iwobi scores in Everton win

Chelsea’s new £71m signing Kai Havertz scored a hat-trick as the Blues thrashed Barnsley to reach the the Carabao Cup fourth round.

It was the 21-year-old Germany international’s first goals for the club after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month.

Tammy Abraham had put the Blues ahead with a smart finish for the hosts.

Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud were also on target as Frank Lampard’s side eased through at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will visit either Tottenham or Leyton Orient in the next round.

Spurs’ game against the League Two side was called off on Tuesday after several of the Leyton Orient squad tested positive for coronavirus.

Discussions are ongoing over the implications of not holding the third-round match on Tuesday, with a further update to be provided in due course.

And a Christian Fuchs own goal and Eddie Nketiah’s poked finish gave Arsenal victory over Leicester City and set up a potential Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Liverpool.

There was little Fuchs could do as Nicolas Pepe’s angled effort hit him after coming off the post and went in.

Nketiah settled the tie in the closing stages, stabbing in after fine work from substitute Hector Bellerin.

Earlier, City’s James Maddison hit the post on his first start of 2020-21.

Arsenal will play Liverpool in round four if the Premier League champions beat League One Lincoln on Thursday.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham ensured they will face west London rivals Brentford in the Carabao Cup fourth round after a comfortable 2-0 win over Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Close-range finishes from Aboubakar Kamara and Bobby Decordova-Reid put the Cottagers in charge in the first half.

The home side should have won by more but Anthony Knockaert pulled a good chance wide and hit the bar with a lob.

The derby in round four is a repeat of last season’s Championship play-off final, won by Fulham.

And at the Highbury Stadium, Premier League visitors, Everton had too much authority, creativity and quality for League One side, Fleetwood and goals from Richarlison, with his first two of the season, Alex Iwobi, Bernard and the substitute Moise Kean secured a fourth round reunion with David Moyes and West Ham at Goodison Park next week.

RESULTS

Fulham 2 – 0 Sheff Wed

Millwall 0 – 2 Burnley

Preston 0 – 2 Brighton

Stoke 1 – 0 Gillingham

Chelsea 6 – 0 Barnsley

Fleetwood 2 – 5 Everton

Leicester 0 – 2 Arsenal

Morecambe 0 – 7 Newcastle

