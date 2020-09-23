Sports

Carabao Cup: Chelsea thrash Barnsley, Arsenal down Foxes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Wins for Newcastle, Everton, Brighton

Chelsea’s new £71m signing Kai Havertz scored a hat-trick as the Blues thrashed Barnsley to reach the the Carabao Cup fourth round.
It was the 21-year-old Germany international’s first goals for the club after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month.
Tammy Abraham had put the Blues ahead with a smart finish for the hosts.
Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud were also on target as Frank Lampard’s side eased through at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues will visit either Tottenham or Leyton Orient in the next round.
Spurs’ game against the League Two side was called off on Tuesday after several of the Leyton Orient squad tested positive for coronavirus.
Discussions are ongoing over the implications of not holding the third-round match on Tuesday, with a further update to be provided in due course.
And a Christian Fuchs own goal and Eddie Nketiah’s poked finish gave Arsenal victory over Leicester City and set up a potential Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Liverpool.
There was little Fuchs could do as Nicolas Pepe’s angled effort hit him after coming off the post and went in.
Nketiah settled the tie in the closing stages, stabbing in after fine work from substitute Hector Bellerin.
Earlier, City’s James Maddison hit the post on his first start of 2020-21.
Arsenal will play Liverpool in round four if the Premier League champions beat League One Lincoln on Thursday.
At Craven Cottage, Fulham ensured they will face west London rivals Brentford in the Carabao Cup fourth round after a comfortable 2-0 win over Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.
Close-range finishes from Aboubakar Kamara and Bobby Decordova-Reid put the Cottagers in charge in the first half.
The home side should have won by more but Anthony Knockaert pulled a good chance wide and hit the bar with a lob.
The derby in round four is a repeat of last season’s Championship play-off final, won by Fulham.
RESULTS
Fulham 2 – 0 Sheff Wed
Millwall 0 – 2 Burnley
Preston 0 – 2 Brighton
Stoke 1 – 0 Gillingham
Chelsea 6 – 0 Barnsley
Fleetwood 2 – 5 Everton
Leicester 0 – 2 Arsenal
Morecambe 0 – 7 Newcastle

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Leipzig stun Atletico to reach semis

Posted on Author Reporter

  RB Leipzig will play Paris St-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals after Tyler Adams’ late deflected winner knocked out Atletico Madrid. Dani Olmo put the German side ahead with a close-range header but substitute Joao Felix levelled from the penalty spot for Atletico before Adams grabbed the winner for Leipzig with two minutes remaining, […]
Sports

US Open 2020: Thiem, Williams through; Raonic knocked out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dominic Thiem comfortably progressed to the US Open third round, beating India’s Sumit Nagal 6-3 6-3 6-2. The Austrian second seed, celebrating his 27th birthday, will next face 2014 champion Marin Cilic, who overcame Norbert Gombos 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5. There was a surprise as Vasek Pospisil knocked out fellow Canadian Milos Raonic 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 7-6 […]
Sports

Athletes hail return of sports

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Top track and field athletes in the country have hailed the return of sports in the country after the Presidential Task Force announced the return of noncontact sports in Nigeria over the weekend.   Some of the athletes who spoke with New Telegraph said they are happy that they will be returning to participate in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: