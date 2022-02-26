Back Page Columnist

CARABAO CUP FINAL: Tuchel aims to stop Klopp’s glory

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comments Off on CARABAO CUP FINAL: Tuchel aims to stop Klopp’s glory

Neither Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp nor Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea actually consider Carabao Cup as a priority but winning the less-prestigious trophy on Sunday could place their wards in good mood to pursue their more illustrious prizes this season. Liverpool and Chelsea have prioritized the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League but you can’t get to play in a final of any tournament at the Wembley Stadium quite often and the environment around iconic facilities will be so charged on Sunday.

Chelsea have won two tournaments this season already; they clinched the Super Cup and World Club Cup recently but Klopp can feel they haven’t won as many trophies as their performance in the last four seasons deserved and adding this to their collection wouldn’t be a bad idea. It is instructive to note that Liverpool has some other thing to fuel their desire; If they win on Sunday, it will be the club’s 66th trophy, moving them to level with Manchester United to become English football’s most successful club.

That figure includes everything from Club World Cups to Community Shields, with more than a few league titles and Champions Leagues thrown into the mix too The Reds are sitting just one spot above the Blues on the EPL table but that does not fully represent the form the two sides are enjoying at the moment. It is hard to consider any side more dangerous than Klopp’s men.

Tuchel knows his compatriot at Anfield has a better team and better individual players than him, so he has his work cut out in terms of devising a tactical plan to beat Liverpool. Right now, Liverpool are arguably the best team in Europe and their 6-0 win against Leeds in midweek underscored their incredible attacking threat. If Liverpool perform to their best, they will win on Sunday; everything is working for the Reds at this moment in time and Tuchel’s players will have to stifle Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane up front, keep Fabinho contained in midfield, find a way to get past centre-back Virgil van Dijk and nullify the threat of full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Chelsea have struggled to impress in recent games, although they have still been able to win. Against Liverpool, they can’t expect to be fortunate again unless Tuchel finds a way to repeat the end-to-end game that saw the two teams draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge in January. Liverpool have won 10 out of 11 games since then, though, and they have moved up another level. Tuchel is an exceptionally good coach and has what it takes to stop Klopp from achieving this milestoneor not being focused.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

Buhari’s speech was nothing but reading of military riot act

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME SAN, OFR

INTRODUCTION   I just had, most humbly, the misfortune, of reading the 27 paragraph national broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari. I had guffawed when many Nigerians awaited the speech with great expectations and bated animation, believing erroneously, that, like I had humbly advised president Buhari yesterday, he would roll out drums of empathy for our […]
Back Page Columnist

Managing complex litigation: A personal experience (part 1)

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME SAN, OFR

Introduction   An analysis of complex litigation Every company faces litigation at some point in time. This is an occupational hazard that cannot be avoided. In many cases, these litigations are in relation to fairly standard lawsuits regarding real estate, debt recovery or contractual disputes.   Almost any experienced corporate lawyer is capable of resolving […]
Back Page Columnist

Federalism as a form of government (part 2)

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME

    INTRODUCTION   Last week, we explored the concept, meaning, definition and history of federalism. Simply put, federalism is a system of government in which power is divided between a central government at the national level and state or regional governments, with each sharing and exercising powers within its sphere of influence. The opposite […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica