Carabao Cup: Grealish stars, Watkins scores on debut as Villa progress

*Newcastle, West Ham also reach third round

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish scored with a fine late volley as his side came from behind to reach round three of of the Carabao Cup by knocking out League One side Burton Albion.

Home defender Colin Daniel stung Villa with his first goal for the club after just 64 seconds to create hopes of another upset, like two seasons ago.

But £28m record signing Ollie Watkins levelled on 37 minutes, on his debut, reports the BBC.

Then, after Grealish’s strike, striker Keinan Davis got an injury-time third.

Burton, who beat Villa 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium at the same stage of the EFL Cup two seasons ago, made four changes from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Fleetwood. And it was one of them, defender Daniel, who got the evening off to such a dramatic start.

Villa failed to clear their lines in Burton’s first attack and Daniel arrived on the left corner of the box to rocket a superb finish into the top corner.

Watkins equalised when Grealish’s neat reverse ball freed Neil Taylor to cross from the left.

But, on the day the boyhood Villa fan marked his long-term commitment to the club by signing a five-year contract, new England midfielder Grealish saved his best bit until last.

On 88 minutes, he finally put his side ahead for the first time, lashing a low left-foot volley into the bottom right corner to end the threat of a penalty shootout.

Villa, who had been camped in the Burton box for the majority of the second half, then added a third two minutes into injury time when two of their second-half substitutes combined.

And Ryan Fraser scored on his debut to help Newcastle beat Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Fraser latched on to a clever Miguel Almiron through ball and slotted home midway through the first half.

Blackburn dominated possession throughout but lacked the cutting edge to prise open a stubborn Newcastle defence.

Steve Bruce’s side hung on to earn a trip to Morecambe in the third round next week.

In the third game of the night, Sebastien Haller scored two first-half goals to help a much-changed West Ham beat League One Charlton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Frenchman tapped home Andriy Yarmolenko’s pass across goal and added a fine headed second from a precise Robert Snodgrass cross.

Chuks Aneke and Jonny Williams forced saves from Darren Randolph as Charlton had a positive spell after the break.

But Felipe Anderson sealed the win after good work from Manuel Lanzini.

David Moyes’ Hammers will host either fellow Premier League side Leeds or League One Hull in the third round.

Meanwhile, after a night of Carabao Cup drama which included stoppage-time winners and penalty shootouts, the third round is starting to shape up.

League Two Leyton Orient, whose shirts are sponsored by Harry Kane, came from 2-0 down to beat Plymouth Argyle 3-2 and will now host Kane’s Tottenham.

Leyton Orient’s winner was scored in the 93rd minute.

Championship Bournemouth will travel to holders Manchester City after a marathon 11-10 penalty shootout win over Premier League Crystal Palace.

City enter the competition at the third-round stage along with other teams who qualified for Europe, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester, Spurs and Arsenal.

There are nine second-round ties to be played across Wednesday and Thursday.

All third-round ties are to be played in the week commencing September 21, 2020.

The final of the 2020-21 Carabao Cup takes place on February 28, 2021 at Wembley.

The winners of this season’s cup will not qualify for the Europa League as in the past, but will instead go into the Uefa Europa Conference League (UECL), a new European competition.

Third round draw

Lincoln City v Liverpool

Bristol City/Northampton Town v Aston Villa

Morecambe v Newcastle Utd

Luton Town v Manchester Utd

Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth

Ipswich Town/Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City v Bournemouth

West Ham Utd v Leeds Utd/Hull City

Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield Utd

Chelsea v Barnsley

Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham

Leicester City v Arsenal

West Brom/Harrogate Town v Southampton/Brentford

Newport County v Watford

Fleetwood Town v Everton/Salford City

Leyton Orient v Tottenham

