Sports

Carabao Cup: Holders Man City hammer Arsenal to book semi-final spot

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as second-tier Brentford stun Newcastle

Holders Manchester City piled on the misery for Arsenal to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a ruthless performance at Emirates Stadium.
There were barely two minutes on the clock when Gabriel Jesus nodded City ahead, the Brazil forward completely unmarked inside the six-yard area when he met Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross, reports the BBC.
The Gunners were desperate for the first 25 minutes, French defender Aymeric Laporte heading a great chance wide before the hosts levelled with their first serious attempt.
Nineteen-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli provided an excellent cross for Alexandre Lacazette to head home but City, unbeaten in the competition since October 2016, scored twice in five second-half minutes to seal victory.
Keeper Runar Alex Runarsson allowed Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick to squirm through his gloves and into the net before Phil Foden added the third with a dink over Arsenal’s Iceland stopper.
Foden looked offside after Fernandinho’s pass but with no video assistant referee system in operation, the goal was allowed to stand.
There was nothing controversial about City’s fourth goal, Laporte meeting Foden’s lovely curling cross to head home unmarked.
And Brentford reached a major semi-final for the first time in their 131-year history as they added Newcastle United to their list of Premier League scalps in the Carabao Cup.
Josh Dasilva classily steered home Sergi Canos’ cross on the volley from 15 yards midway through the second half to send the Championship side, now unbeaten in 14 games, into the last four, reports the BBC.
Saman Ghoddos earlier hit the bar and Canos nodded wide as Brentford created the better chances throughout, despite 16-goal top scorer Ivan Toney, formerly of Newcastle, starting on the bench.
The visitors’ best openings saw Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser denied by smart saves from Luke Daniels as Brentford beat a fourth top-flight team on their run to the semi-finals – following wins over Southampton, West Brom and Fulham.
RESULTS
Brentford 1 – 0 Newcastle
Arsenal 1 – 4 Man City

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Malaria kills Togolese league top scorer, Koudagba

Posted on Author Reporter

  One of the top strikers in the Togolese first division, Kossi Koudagba of ASC Kara, has died of malaria aged 25. Koudagba had finished top striker in Togo for two years in a row and won the league in 2019. Before he won the best striker title with the second-tier club Espoir FC de […]
Sports

Caster Semenya’s Olympic hopes fade as runner loses testosterone rules appeal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya appears to have lost her long-running legal battle against regulations requiring women with high testosterone to take medication to compete internationally between 400m and a mile. A Swiss federal tribunal said on Tuesday that it supported a decision by the court of arbitration for sport last year that track […]
Sports

Bach: Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ may need vaccinations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olympic participants and fans arriving for next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics are likely to face requirements to be vaccinated to protect the Japanese public, IOC President Thomas Bach said Monday after meeting with new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. It was Bach’s first meeting with Suga and his first trip to Japan since the Olympics […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: