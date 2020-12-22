Sports

Carabao Cup: Holders Man City hammer Arsenal to book s’final spot

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as second-tier Brentford stun Newcastle

Holders Manchester City piled on the misery for Arsenal to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a ruthless performance at Emirates Stadium.
There were barely two minutes on the clock when Gabriel Jesus nodded City ahead, the Brazil forward completely unmarked inside the six-yard area when he met Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross, reports the BBC.
The Gunners were desperate for the first 25 minutes, French defender Aymeric Laporte heading a great chance wide before the hosts levelled with their first serious attempt.
Nineteen-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli provided an excellent cross for Alexandre Lacazette to head home but City, unbeaten in the competition since October 2016, scored twice in five second-half minutes to seal victory.
Keeper Runar Alex Runarsson allowed Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick to squirm through his gloves and into the net before Phil Foden added the third with a dink over Arsenal’s Iceland stopper.
Foden looked offside after Fernandinho’s pass but with no video assistant referee system in operation, the goal was allowed to stand.
There was nothing controversial about City’s fourth goal, Laporte meeting Foden’s lovely curling cross to head home unmarked.
And Brentford reached a major semi-final for the first time in their 131-year history as they added Newcastle United to their list of Premier League scalps in the Carabao Cup.
Josh Dasilva classily steered home Sergi Canos’ cross on the volley from 15 yards midway through the second half to send the Championship side, now unbeaten in 14 games, into the last four, reports the BBC.
Saman Ghoddos earlier hit the bar and Canos nodded wide as Brentford created the better chances throughout, despite 16-goal top scorer Ivan Toney, formerly of Newcastle, starting on the bench.
The visitors’ best openings saw Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser denied by smart saves from Luke Daniels as Brentford beat a fourth top-flight team on their run to the semi-finals – following wins over Southampton, West Brom and Fulham.
RESULTS
Brentford 1 – 0 Newcastle
Arsenal 1 – 4 Man City

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Anambra FA: NFF upholds Iloenyosi’s protest

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ex-international Chikelue Iloenyosi takes a further step in realizing his dream of clinching the chairmanship position in the Anambra Football Association after the Nigeria Football Federation upheld a protest he filed. Iloenyosi had in a petition against the Anambra FA scribe, Chijioke Onyedika faulted the decision of the FA to hold an emergency congress. The […]
Sports

AFCON 2021: We can still achieve our aim of qualification in Freetown – Rohr

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as Troost-Ekong exudes confidence ahead cracker Charles Ogundiya Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has said the target of the team still remains Nations Cup qualification, and they can still achieve it in Freetown when they take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Tuesday. According to the Franco-German, the team’s aim is to […]
Sports

Siena move thrills Adamu Muhammed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria youngster Adamu Haruna Muhammed has described his transfer to Italian Serie A side ACN Siena 1904 from Reggio Audace (AC Reggiana 1919) as a morale booster to his fledgling career.   The 20-year-old midfielder is among the country’s fledglings in Europe and the former national Under-15 believed his hard work has paid off with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: