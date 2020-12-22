Carabao Cup: Holders Man City hammer Arsenal to book s’final spot

…as second-tier Brentford stun Newcastle

Holders Manchester City piled on the misery for Arsenal to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a ruthless performance at Emirates Stadium.

There were barely two minutes on the clock when Gabriel Jesus nodded City ahead, the Brazil forward completely unmarked inside the six-yard area when he met Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross, reports the BBC.

The Gunners were desperate for the first 25 minutes, French defender Aymeric Laporte heading a great chance wide before the hosts levelled with their first serious attempt.

Nineteen-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli provided an excellent cross for Alexandre Lacazette to head home but City, unbeaten in the competition since October 2016, scored twice in five second-half minutes to seal victory.

Keeper Runar Alex Runarsson allowed Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick to squirm through his gloves and into the net before Phil Foden added the third with a dink over Arsenal’s Iceland stopper.

Foden looked offside after Fernandinho’s pass but with no video assistant referee system in operation, the goal was allowed to stand.

There was nothing controversial about City’s fourth goal, Laporte meeting Foden’s lovely curling cross to head home unmarked.

And Brentford reached a major semi-final for the first time in their 131-year history as they added Newcastle United to their list of Premier League scalps in the Carabao Cup.

Josh Dasilva classily steered home Sergi Canos’ cross on the volley from 15 yards midway through the second half to send the Championship side, now unbeaten in 14 games, into the last four, reports the BBC.

Saman Ghoddos earlier hit the bar and Canos nodded wide as Brentford created the better chances throughout, despite 16-goal top scorer Ivan Toney, formerly of Newcastle, starting on the bench.

The visitors’ best openings saw Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser denied by smart saves from Luke Daniels as Brentford beat a fourth top-flight team on their run to the semi-finals – following wins over Southampton, West Brom and Fulham.

RESULTS

Brentford 1 – 0 Newcastle

Arsenal 1 – 4 Man City

