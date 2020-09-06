Sports

Carabao Cup: Holders Man City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace; Leicester v Arsenal

Manchester City will begin their quest for a record-equalling eighth Carabao Cup with a third-round tie against Bournemouth or Crystal Palace, while Leicester City face Arsenal at the same stage.
Pep Guardiola’s side, who won this trophy for the third successive year last March, enter at the third-round due to their European commitments.
Last season’s runners-up Aston Villa are away to Burton in the second round, while Burnley play Sheffield United, reports Sky Sports.
There is a West Midlands derby between Wolves and Stoke City, West Ham host London rivals Charlton, while Brighton take on Portsmouth in an eye-catching South Coast clash.
EFL newcomers Harrogate face a dream trip to Premier League West Brom while fellow Sky Bet League Two side Salford also have a Premier League challenge against Everton at Goodison Park.
In the third round, Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to Bradford City or Lincoln, while Manchester United are away to Reading or Luton.
The only confirmed all-Premier League tie in the third round sees Leicester host Arsenal, with Tottenham away to Leyton Orient or Plymouth.

