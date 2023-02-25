Sports

Carabao Cup: Howe remembers late mother ahead of Newcastle’s Wembley date

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will return to Wembley on Sunday looking to win the League Cup final against Manchester United in tribute to his late mother.

Howe is aiming to lead Newcastle to their first major trophy since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

However, as the 45-year-old walks out on to the Wembley turf, he will cast his mind back to the day his mother Anne took him to the national stadium as a child.

“She took me for a tour around Wembley as a five, six-year-old, lifting the fake FA Cup, walking out with the fake crowd noise. She was there doing that with me,” Howe told reporters.

“My football opportunity is all down to her, really, so certainly during this week, I’ll be thinking a lot about her and the part she played in my life.

“But those memories as a kid, I’ve never forgotten that day. Wembley for me was an amazing place, a place I was desperate to come back to in some capacity in football.”

Howe’s mother, who died in 2012 after a short illness, was a single parent who raised her children while holding down multiple jobs in order to provide for her family.

She will be firmly in Howe’s thoughts at Wembley, where the Newcastle boss will have his three brothers and sister supporting him in the crowd on Sunday.

Her work ethic and dedication are traits Howe says he has inherited

“I’d say 99.9 per cent is all down to her because she was my driving force as a child,” Howe said.

“She was a massive, massive influence on me, and I’m doing everything now really because of her.”

*Courtesy: AFP

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Awoniyi returns to Liverpool

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former junior international, Taiwo Awoniyi, has returned to his parent club, Liverpool, after the conclusion of the German Bundesliga where he featured for Mainz 05 on loan from the English Premier League champions. According to the Mainz 05 sporting director, Rouven Schröder, Awoniyi has returned to Liverpool even though the club still has a realistic […]
Sports

LaLiga, Spanish Consulate host El Clásico for football lovers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The most popular match in Spanish football history, El Clásico, was hosted in Lagos at the weekend by the Spanish Consulate in collaboration with LaLiga.   The event which was held at Sea Lounge in Lekki Lagos had fans, journalists, and members of the diplomatic corps, Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwumi, […]
Sports

Nations League roundup: Williams axis strikes late again as Wales top group

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jonny Williams brought Wales’s goal drought to an end with his first international goal five minutes from time to give his side a 1-0 victory over Bulgaria in Sofia. The Charlton midfielder, who came off the bench with 18 minutes left, connected superbly with Neco Williams’s cross from the right to smash the ball high into the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica