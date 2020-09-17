Carabao Cup: League One Hull stun Leeds

*Wins for Everton, West Brom, Fulham

League One Hull City are through to the third round of the Carabao Cup following a penalty shootout victory over Leeds United despite conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.

Ezgjan Alioski cancelled out Hull’s 1-0 lead in the 93rd minute but missed his spot kick in the shootout, as did team-mate Jamie Shackleton.

Hull defender Alfie Jones scored the winning penalty as the shootout finished 9-8, setting up a tie with Premier League side West Ham at London Stadium in the week commencing 21 September 21, reports the BBC.

Ex-Leeds striker Mallik Wilks had earlier scored the opener for Hull inside five minutes, his shot from the edge of the area taking a deflection past the helpless Kika Casillas.

Wilks was particularly impressive throughout, linking up with George Honeyman in the first half to force Casillas into several smart saves.

Keane Lewis-Potter came close with a curling effort for Hull, while Greg Docherty and Billy Chadwick had shots parried away and James Scott’s flick rolled inches wide of the post in the second half.

Leeds struggled to break down Hull’s resilient defence and Alioski’s goal was just their second shot on target.

Winger Alioski fired into the roof of the net following a scramble in the box in the dying seconds to leave Hull’s players crestfallen, but the Tigers recovered to prevail on spot-kicks.

Leeds have now been eliminated at the second-round stage at Elland Road in each of their three seasons under manager Marcelo Bielsa, losing on penalties in the last two campaigns.

Speaking afterwards, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said: “It wasn’t a very good game from our team, we didn’t defend well or attack well. We would have liked to have continued in the competition, I am sad we were eliminated, I feel responsible for the defeat.

“With our preparation for this game we thought that we were going to do more than we did. When a coach picks a team… I picked the team thinking they would have enough to beat Hull but when the team didn’t have enough to beat Hull, I feel like I am responsible for the defeat.

“The team was built with players that should have shown a better performance. The deficiencies in the team were because they couldn’t gel together.”

In other games Premier League sides West Brom and Everton easied into the next round with identical 3 – 0 wins over Harrogate and Salford; but Southampton’s early season stutters continued after losing 2 – 0 to Brentford.

RESULTS

West Brom 3 – 0 Harrogate

Ipswich 0 – 1 Fulham

Leeds 1 – 1 Hull

*Hull City win 9-8 on penalties

Bristol City 4 – 0 Northampton

Southampton 0 – 2 Brentford

Everton 3 – 0 Salford

