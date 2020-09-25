Carabao Cup: Liverpool hit seven to set up Arsenal tie as Citizens squeeze past Bournemouth

Liverpool thrashed League One Lincoln to set up a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Arsenal next week.

Xherdan Shaqiri curled a fine free-kick into the top corner to put them ahead.

Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones both scored twice as the second-string Reds cruised through – with £41m Diogo Jota one of three debutants in the game, reports the BBC.

Tayo Edun pulled one back, Marko Grujic added a sixth for Liverpool, Lewis Montsma scored for Lincoln and Divock Origi got the Reds’ seventh.

Liverpool handed debuts to defenders Rhys Williams and Kostas Tsimikas, with former Wolves forward Jota coming on in the second half.

Most of their goals were excellent. After Shaqiri’s free-kick, Minamino curled home from outside the box and teenager Jones scored from Origi’s cushioned header.

Jones then scored via a slight deflection to give the Reds an unassailable 4-0 half-time lead.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton would certainly have been happy with his side’s second-half resilience, especially after Minamino scored a volley seconds after the restart.

The Imps had won their first five games this season (including a penalty shootout) and had several chances before Edun’s goal from Anthony Scully’s cross.

The scoring was not finished yet. Grujic drilled home from 20 yards, Montsma scored for the third EFL Cup tie in a row – with a header in via the crossbar – and Origi smashed home from a Minamino pass.

And Liam Delap marked his senior debut with a goal as defending champions Manchester City beat Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round.

The 17-year-old forward struck in the first half, latching on to Phil Foden’s great ball before placing a composed finish beyond the goalkeeper.

Sam Surridge equalised for Bournemouth when he found space to sweep home.

But Foden secured the win late on, stabbing in after Riyad Mahrez’s shot hit the post.

Victory means City travel to fellow Premier League side Burnley in the fourth round.

It was a memorable night for Delap, who is the son of former Stoke City midfielder Rory.

The forward was one of five teenagers handed a start by Pep Guardiola in a youthful City side that also included two 20-year-olds.

RESULTS

Bristol City 0 – 3 Aston Villa

Lincoln City 2 – 7 Liverpool

Man City 2 – 1 Bournemouth

