Sports

Carabao Cup: Man United squad vs Newcastle includes Marcus Rashford

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Marcus Rashford has travelled with the Manchester United squad to London for the League Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday.

 

Rashford sustained an apparent ankle injury in the second half of United’s Europa League play-off win over Barcelona on Thursday night and was substituted in the 88th minute.

 

The England international is United’s top goalscorer this season with 24 goals – Rashford’s best tally in his eight seasons with United.

 

United medical staff assessed Rashford yesterday and today and the 25-year-old has been named in manager Erik ten Hag’s travelling squad.

 

When asked about Rashford’s potential availability on Friday, Ten Hag said: “I don’t know. Players are now coming in.

 

“We have to do investigations, medical, of course, yesterday we did. So straight after a game most of the time you can’t say, you have to wait for a 100 per cent diagnosis. So let’s do the medical, the work, we have to wait.”

 

United boarded a train at Stockport station on Saturday afternoon ahead of the 4.30pm kick-off at Wembley tomorrow.

 

Provided Rashford is available to start, Ten Hag has to decide whether to retain Wout Weghorst, scorer of only one goal in 11 United starts, or recall a winger.

 

Antony replaced Weghorst at half-time against Barcelona in midweek and scored United’s winner in what was the Brazilian’s first appearance since February 4.

 

Long-term absentees Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are both out and so is Anthony Martial, who has not started a game since the Manchester derby win over City on January 14.

 

United are permitted to name up to 12 substitutes in Europa League matches but will be restricted to the usual nine substitutes in domestic competition against Newcastle.

 

Confirmed United travelling squad members: De Gea, Heaton, Butland, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, McTominay, Fred, Sabitzer, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Garnacho, Antony, Rashford, Weghorst.

 

*Courtesy: MEN

 

 

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Enyimba trounce Diamba FC in CAF Confederation Cup

Posted on Author jibade Olusesan

Enyimba International have progressed into the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup after beating Diamba FC 3-0 in Aba on Sunday making it a 4-0 aggregate win.   The People’s Elephants won the first leg 0-1 in Dakar, last weekend courtesy spot-kick converted by Cyril Olisema in the 87th minute.   The second leg […]
Sports

Score Akinwunmi with tasks given to him – Oyekan

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiy

An executive board member of the Lagos State Football Association, Prince Ifalade Oyekan, has said one of the Nigeria Football Federation presidential candidates, Seyi Akinwunmi, should be judged by his contributions to football through the committees he headed as the 1st Vice President of the federation. Speaking on the virtue of the Lagos State FA […]
Sports

International Friendly: Peseiro names Musa, Ekong, 23 others to face Algeria in Oran

Posted on Author Reporter

    Head Coach José Santos Peseiro has opted for captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong and 23 other players to take on former African champions, Algeria in an international friendly match in the Algerian town of Oran on Tuesday, September 27. Also called are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica