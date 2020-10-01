Carabao Cup: Man Utd coast past Brighton to reach last eight

*Wins for Man City, Everton, Newcastle

Manchester United beat Brighton for the second time in four days, with Paul Pogba scoring a free-kick to help seal their progress to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

On Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed a dramatic late penalty, awarded via VAR after the full-time whistle had blown, to beat the Seagulls 3-2 in a game packed with incident.

This was a less frantic and fun affair, played out by largely second-string sides and in periods of torrential rain.

And it was settled in far more routine fashion, with midfielder McTominay finding space in the box to head home Juan Mata’s free-kick from close range in the first half, reports the BBC.

Having sent on both Pogba and Marcus Rashford, Mata then sealed the result with a cool finish from inside the box after he was found by a neat flick from Donny van de Beek.

Pogba added the garnish with a direct set-piece that found the top corner via a deflection.

It was an otherwise even game for large periods, with chances for both sides.

Odion Ighalo hit the side-netting from an angle after taking the ball around home goalkeeper Jason Steele, while Leandro Trossard drew a superb save from Dean Henderson in the United net with a shot from close range.

Mata and Bailly state their case

In recent weeks the prevailing narrative around Manchester United has been their inability to recruit players to improve last season’s squad.

In making 10 changes, Solskjaer gave another opportunity to his second string to demonstrate that the actual strength of the squad is superior to the perception of it, with only much-maligned centre-back Victor Lindelof keeping his place.

The main beneficiaries were Mata, who once again showcased his creative qualities in midfield, and Eric Bailly, who put forward a decent case to replace Lindelof for Sunday’s game against Tottenham.

Henderson did himself no harm with a solid display, including that fine save to deny substitute Trossard.

In contrast, the likes of Dan James, Ighalo and others who have been linked with moves away from the club during this transfer window did little to further their case for greater inclusion, and it was noticeable how much the visitors improved when Pogba and Rashford were introduced.

Regardless, the side achieved the task for which they were selected: keeping United in contention for what would be a first piece of silverware in four seasons.

And Raheem Sterling’s first two Manchester City goals of the season – and Ferran Torres’ first for the club – ensured the holders reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup at Burnley’s expense.

City dominated the game and Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell had to twice smartly deny Sterling before the England forward got the breakthrough after Benjamin Mendy’s cross.

His second was a close-range finish from Torres’ cross before the Spain winger, who joined from Valencia for £20.78m in August, put the tie beyond Burnley’s reach with an instinctive finish to cap a fine individual display.

Burnley struggled to create chances and it required a fine block by Peacock-Farrell to deny Sterling his hat-trick.

It was the perfect response by Pep Guardiola’s side after their 5-2 home drubbing by Leicester City last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Newcastle narrowly avoided becoming League Two Newport County’s latest scalp as they scored a late equaliser before winning on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Tristan Abrahams put the Exiles ahead in the fifth minute with a bouncing shot which Newcastle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie should have saved.

Scot Bennett and Padraig Amond missed chances to extend their lead, while County keeper Nick Townsend denied Ryan Fraser and Miguel Almiron.

Just as Newcastle’s search for a late equaliser looked destined to end in vain, Jonjo Shelvey curled a beautiful shot into the top corner.

The draw for the quarter-finals takes place after Liverpool’s tie against Arsenal (19:45 BST) on Thursday.

RESULTS

Newport 1 – 1 Newcastle1

*Newcastle win 5-4 on pens

Burnley 0 – 3 Man City

Brighton 0 – 3 Man Utd

Everton 4 – 1 West Ham

