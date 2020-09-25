Carabao Cup: Spurs to meet Chelsea after EFL calls off Leyton Orient tie

Tottenham have been given a bye into the Carabao Cup fourth round after their tie with Leyton Orient was called off when a number of Orient’s players tested positive for Covid-19.

The English Football League decided the League Two club must forfeit the tie having been unable to complete the fixture, in line with EFL rules, reports the BBC.

Orient’s league game at Walsall on Saturday has also been suspended.

Spurs will now face top-flight rivals Chelsea in the last 16 next week.

The EFL issued the following statement:

“In accordance with Carabao Cup Rules, Tottenham Hotspur have been awarded with a bye to progress to Round Four of the Carabao Cup and will now play Chelsea on Tuesday 29 September (kick off 7.45pm).

“The Round Three tie scheduled for Tuesday 22 September between Leyton Orient and Tottenham Hotspur could not take place following the issue by Waltham Forest Borough Council of an order preventing the match being played as planned. This followed a number of Leyton Orient players testing positive for COVID-19.

“The EFL Board has determined that in line with Carabao Cup Rule 5.1, the Club was unable to fulfil its obligations to complete the fixture by virtue of the Council’s order and shall therefore forfeit the tie.”

Meanwhile, reacting the Premier League side said: “Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends their best wishes to Leyton Orient for the health and wellbeing of their players and staff, their families and all those affected at this time.

“We remain committed to helping to raise funds in aid of the JE3 Foundation, set up in the memory of Justin Edinburgh, and shall update in due course on auctioning match-worn shirts from a different fixture.”

