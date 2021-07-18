Caramel, the new chic colour

The alluring caramel chocolate brown is one of the most trendy chic colours out there.

Caramel became a hit when make up companies discovered its the most common skin tone of many African women while inventing foundations and concealers.

A fashion designer once said that wearing caramel colour makes her skin pop, because it blends with her skin tone, making her look like edible chocolate.

“Caramel is the new sexy”, she said. Be it jumpsuits, dresses or leather fashion number, caramel rocks. Let these photos of celebrities slaying in caramel inspire your next dress up.

