Carbon emissions: FG pledges support for electric vehicle manufacturing

In its determination to reduce carbon emissions, the Federal Government has indicated its readiness to support manufacturers of electric vehicles. It also said at least 30, 000 youths were being offered training in mechatronics. The Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, made the disclosures in a lecture he delivered, yesterday, at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja. The lecture with the topic, “The Role of National Automotive Design and Development Council in Response to Climate Change in Nigeria”, was presented to participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 15), at a special plenary session. Aliyu said: “We hope to give more support to indigenous manufacturers of electric vehicles as well as promote stakeholders private sector in vehicle electrification policy of the government. “We are training over 30, 000 youths across the country, empowering them and giving them the necessary skills in mechatronics.”

 

