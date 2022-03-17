Motoring

Carbon emissions: FG pledges support for local electric vehicle manufacturing

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

In its determination to reduce carbon emissions, the Federal Government has indicated its readiness to support manufacturers of electric vehicles in the country.

This was as it noted that at least 30, 000 youths were being offered training in mechatronics across the country.

Director General, National Automative Design and Development and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, made the disclosures in a lecture he delivered, Thursday, at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

The lecture, with the topic: “The Role of National Automative Design and Development Council in Response to Climate Change in Nigeria”, was presented to participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 15), at a special plenary session.

Aliyu said: “We hope to give more support to indigenous manufacturers of electric vehicles”, as well as promote stakeholders/private sector in vehicle electrification policy of government.”

While insisting that “gas is actually safer than petrol and diesel”, the NADDC’s boss applauded the commitment of some automative companies towards achieving made-in-Nigeria vehicles.

“Over N500 billion has been invested by local vehicle manufacturers,” Aliyu said.

An “Information Guide On Natural Gas-Poeered Vehicles In Nigeria”, obtained by New Telegraph, further stated: “Over the last five years, the  Nigerian automative industry has made significant progress towards the development of local content and manufacturing of Nigerian made vehicles.

“This is an exciting moment for Nigerians, because over N500bn has been invested by different automotive companies such as Dangote Sino trucks, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Mikano Motors etc.”

 

