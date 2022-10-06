Carbon Finance partners CarePay on affordable healthcare to customers

As part of efforts to significantly improve access to quality healthcare in Nigeria, Carbon Finance, a creditled digital bank has partnered with CarePay to help provide her customers with discounted services on their healthcare needs. By this partnership, Carbon Finance is offering to support her customers’ healthcare requirements by offering them discounts when they pay with their Carbon debit cards within the designated Carepay healthcare provider network. These discounts will be received in the form of cashback to their Carbon accounts.

Speaking about the partnership, Chijioke Dozie, Carbon’s co-founder noted that, “This partnership is a milestone accomplishment as it’s the first brand association of CarePay’s healthcare discount programme with a Nigerian fintech company.” “At Carbon we believe our consumers deserve only the best, that’s why we are leveraging a powerful partnership to eliminate financial drawbacks and limitations to accessing quality healthcare.

This is one of the many ways we at Carbon show customers we care”, he added. Also speaking on the initiative, Yomi Sule, CarePay Nigeria’s Managing Director highlighted that, “This partnership with Carbon is a validation of our healthcare discount business model which allows financial service enterprises to embed healthcare benefits such as discounts, cashbacks, and telehealth into their value proposition in order to drive affordability of healthcare services for their customers and brand loyalty for the enterprises.”

“CarePay’s innovative healthcare discount programme, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, has a preferred provider network that includes leading healthcare merchants such as MedPlus Pharmacy, Synlab, Outreach Hospital Group, Smile360 Dental, Lily Hospital Group, Exclusive Dental, Amara Medicare, Shield specialist hospitals, Pure Snow Dental, Bethel Dental, Optilens eye clinic, and hundreds more, from which the discount programme subscribers can access sizable discounts negotiated by CarePay”, he noted.

Providing more context to the many benefits that Carbon customers stand to benefit from, Sule also positioned that, “With only 10 million Nigerians, which is less than five per cent of the population currently covered by health insurance, this creates a great concern. By partnering with Carepay, Carbon Finance will offer cashback in the form of healthcare discounts to their debit card customers. Healthcare should be affordable, and with a Carbon debit card, customers stand to enjoy up to 25 per cent cashback at designated healthcare providers enlisted in the CarePay healthcare discount programme”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...