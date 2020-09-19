Cardi B denies rumours of another child from estranged hubby, Offset

Rumours have been spreading that rapper, Cardi B filed for divorce because her estranged husband Offset is expecting a baby with another woman. The rapper and her team have shut down those rumours insisting that there is no other child involved. PageSix reports that Cardi B is rather thinking of handling the divorce amicably. “There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to,” the report said. The report also said that Cardi B had the legal documents amended after learning they originally requested primary physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, for her. The rapper filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Offset earlier this week. The marriage was an interesting one to watch as it was marred with controversies and infidelity claims. The couple got married in a secret wedding back in 2017 and welcomed their daughter the following year.
