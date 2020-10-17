Arts & Entertainments

Cardi B shares nude photo of herself on Instagram

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

American rapper Cardi B accidentally shared a topless photo of herself on social media. She, however, took it down after realising her mistake minutes later although not before many had seen it and saved.

The superstar rapper later took to her Twitter page where she explained to her fans about the mistake via voice note. “You know what? I’m not even gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I’m gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to a party.

Because I’m not even gonna think about it,” she said. “I am not going to think about it, OK? No, I’m not. I won’t. It is what it is. Shit happened. Um, fuck it. It’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to fuckin‘ be a stripper, so whatever. Ay dios mio.” Cardi B also debunked the rumours that she was going to sue someone over the leaked photos insisting that it was her error.

Our Reporters

