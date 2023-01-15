Faith

Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation trains Arabic, Islamic teachers on religious extremism prevention

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Muslim Peace Network, has trained Arabic and Islamic teachers in Kaduna schools on preventing religious extremism.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-day training, under the NGO’s ‘Community Initiatives to Promote Peace’ (CIPP), was sponsored by Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace (COFP).
Speaking at the training in Kaduna, the Executive Director of the NGO, Imam Hussain Makanjuola, said the training was aimed at peace building.
He said the reverse of peaceful coexistence most times as caused by religious extremism, is conceived by students in Arabic schools from the teachings of their teachers.
Defining religious extremism as ideologies and teachings that oppose fundamental values of the society, Makanjuola noted the importance of checkmating Arabic and Islamic teachers on what and how they teach their students regarding religion.

He lamented that religious extremism had generated so much violence resulting in damage and chaos in many societies in the state and Nation at large.
He noted that religious extremism would continue to be a problem in the society if all and sundry fail to wake up and take responsibility in ensuring their contributions in one way or the other in curbing it.
Makanjuola further said the training would ensure that teachers step it down to their students by inculcating peace into their hearts while associating and living with people of divergent religions in their various communities and schools.
He restated the importance of knowledge of peace in the hearts of students, especially youths, who he described as future leaders, to make the society violent free. He called on the Government, through the appropriate agencies, to ensure Arabic and Islamic school’s curriculum are in line with teachings devoid of selfish interest and hate for one another. He also called for checkmating of preachers, to ensure that societies are free of toxic minds.
Also, Malam Abdulhakeem Sani, a board member of the NGO, said extremism is a very sensitive issue, which has social vices and economic impediments as attributes.
He said the objective of training the teachers was to ensure they teach religion correctly to the students especially at their early ages so as they become what the society is desirable of.
One of the participants, Malam Imran Abdulkadir, an Arabic teacher at Darul Hikmah Madarasatul Islamiyya Wal Ijliziyya, said the training was in the right direction towards cushioning and minimising the rate of religious extremism in societies.
He also called on the Government to ensure proper screening and checking of religions schools to avoid breeding of extremists which are counter peaceful and development to the society
He stressed the importance of applying knowledge in curbing religious extremism, no matter how deep it had eaten into the society.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Lord’s Chosen commemorates 18th anniversary in style

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

As the Lord’s Chosen Revival and Charismatic Ministries, marks 18 years in ministry with a three-day power packed crusade, the church’s General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, wants Nigerian to show appreciation to God, for seeing the country through various trials of the time.   The servant of God also wants the citizenry to know that […]
Faith

Children, others relive fond memories of Pastor Kuteyi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Children, w e l l – wishers and members of the extended families of late Pastor (Mrs.) Josephine Oluwadamilola Kuteyi gathered recently and commemorated her demise 10 years ago, reliving fond memories.   Emotions ran high at the event, which was held at Civic Centre on Lagos Island, as close associates of the ingenious entrepreneur, […]
Faith

Catholic Church mourns Rev Fr. David Omega

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Catholic Church in the diocese of Nsukka has been thrown into mourning following the death of it’s beloved Priests, Reverend Father David Omego.   The cleric died after a sudden illness. The diocese of Nsukka, his Parishioners and the entire Catholic community, will miss Fr. David greatly missed as he was one of the early […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica