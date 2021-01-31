Cardinal Parolin visits Cameroon as sign of Pope’s care for Africa

The Vatican Secretary of State is visiting

Cameroon until 3 February, during

which he will meet with government

leaders, celebrate Mass in Bamenda Cathedral

to present the pallium to Archbishop Fuanya,

and visit the Household of Hope in Yaoundé

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin

arrives in Cameroon Thursday, 28 January,

and his visit lasts until 3 February.

He is accompanied by Msgr. Ivan Santus,

an official with the Section for Relations with

States of the Secretariat of State.

Sign of Pope’s care and concern

The visit is meant to show—once again

and in the context of the current humanitarian

emergency caused by the pandemic—the

attention of the Church and Pope Francis for

the African continent, a land rich in humanity

but marked by great suffering.

It is also intended as a concrete sign of “common,

supportive, and inclusive commitment

to protecting and promoting the dignity and

good of all, a willingness to show care and

compassion, to work for reconciliation and

healing, and to advance mutual respect and

acceptance.”

The Pope called for this expression of concern

in his message for the 54th World Day

of Peace, celebrated on 1 January 2021, which

was entitled: “A culture of care as a path to

peace”.

Civil and Church appointments

Meetings with the country’s authorities are

planned, as well as various religious appointments.

Cardinal Parolin will celebrate the Eucharist

in the Cathedral of Bamenda, during which

he will impose the pallium on the Archbishop

of the Diocese, Andrew Nkea Fuanya.

The Vatican Secretary of State will also visit

the “Household of Hope” in Yaoundé.

The center was founded 40 years ago by

Jesuit Father Yves Lescanne to provide assistance

for street children and young prisoners.

