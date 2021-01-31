Faith

Cardinal Parolin visits Cameroon as sign of Pope's care for Africa

The Vatican Secretary of State is visiting
Cameroon until 3 February, during
which he will meet with government
leaders, celebrate Mass in Bamenda Cathedral
to present the pallium to Archbishop Fuanya,
and visit the Household of Hope in Yaoundé
Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin
arrives in Cameroon Thursday, 28 January,
and his visit lasts until 3 February.
He is accompanied by Msgr. Ivan Santus,
an official with the Section for Relations with
States of the Secretariat of State.
Sign of Pope’s care and concern
The visit is meant to show—once again
and in the context of the current humanitarian
emergency caused by the pandemic—the
attention of the Church and Pope Francis for
the African continent, a land rich in humanity
but marked by great suffering.
It is also intended as a concrete sign of “common,
supportive, and inclusive commitment
to protecting and promoting the dignity and
good of all, a willingness to show care and
compassion, to work for reconciliation and
healing, and to advance mutual respect and
acceptance.”

 

The Pope called for this expression of concern
in his message for the 54th World Day
of Peace, celebrated on 1 January 2021, which
was entitled: “A culture of care as a path to
peace”.

Civil and Church appointments
Meetings with the country’s authorities are
planned, as well as various religious appointments.
Cardinal Parolin will celebrate the Eucharist
in the Cathedral of Bamenda, during which
he will impose the pallium on the Archbishop
of the Diocese, Andrew Nkea Fuanya.
The Vatican Secretary of State will also visit
the “Household of Hope” in Yaoundé.

 

The center was founded 40 years ago by
Jesuit Father Yves Lescanne to provide assistance
for street children and young prisoners.

