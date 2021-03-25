Business

CardinalStone Capital closes private equity fund

CardinalStone Capital Advisers (CCA), a private equity fund manager, has announced the final closure of its maiden private equity fund, the CardinalStone Capital Advisers Growth Fund LP (CCAGF), at $64 million. The fund, which recorded its first close in December 2018 and final close in September 2020, was established to support the growth and institutionalisation of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in two of West Africa’s leading economies — Nigeria and Ghana.

The CCAGF is a generalist fund that makes equity investments of $5 million – $10 million in high growth SMEs operating across a range of sectors which include industrials, agribusiness, consumer goods and services, education, healthcare and financial services. CCAGF investors, which are a mix of commercial and development finance institutions include Kuramo Capital, the UK Government’s CDC Group, FMO – the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC, part of the World Bank Group), the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and a number of high-net-worth individuals. Femi Ogunjimi, Co- Founder and Managing Director of CCA said: “We are pleased with the successful close of our fund in the prevailing challenging environment. We are very grateful to all of our limited partners for the resounding support shown through the process; their support is an endorsement of our hands-on approach to building SMEs into sector champions.”

