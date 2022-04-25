Business

CardinalStone quotes N10bn CP on FMDQ Exchange

The Board Listings and Markets Committee of the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the quotation of the Cardinal- Stone Partners Limited N10.00 billion Series 2 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N10.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on the Exchange platform.

 

CardinalStone Partners Limited is a full-service investment banking and financial services company that provides services encompassing financial advisory, asset management, securities trading, share registration, and consumer finance on a retail and institutional scale.

 

According to FMDQ, the proceeds from this CP, which is co-sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, lead sponsor; CardinalStone Partners Limited, EAC Advisory Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and United Capital Plc, all Registration Member of the Exchange, will be utilised by the Issuer to support its short-term financing requirements.

 

The successive and successful admittance of the securities listed and quoted so far in the year 2022, following the due approvals obtained, attests to the efficient and uniquely tailored listing and quotation service offered by FMDQ Exchange, Nigeria’s largest securities exchange by market turnover (with an annual average of N166 trillion over the last 8 years).

 

“In maintaining its support for the development of the Nigerian debt capital markets (DCM), FMDQ Securities Exchange  Limited uses its platform, to efficiently enhance the registration, listing, quotation and trading of debt securities in the Nigerian financial markets space.

 

“The quotation of this CP on the Exchange’s platform validates its conscious drive to support the goals of corporate businesses in meeting their capital raising needs and to deepen the Nigerian financial markets.

 

FMDQ Exchange is committed to powering the growth of the Nigerian DCM by steadfastly availing its efficient platform for the registration, listing, quotation and trading of securities,” FMDQ said.

 

