Cardiovascular Diseases: Medical expert cautions against smoking

The Federal University Teaching Hospital Ido-Ekiti (FETHI) Chief Medical Director (CMD) Ebenezer Ajayi has warned against smoking and unhealthy food choices to lower cardiovascular risks and curb heart/blood vessel diseases known as cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Ajayi said: “The risk is gradable from low to high, and in some instances very high, but no adult is entirely free of risks, hence, low risk is never any risk. “Therefore, individuals must learn to take responsibility for a healthy living while stakeholders in the health system must upgrade their supportive involvement to reduce morbidity and mortality arising from cardiovascular diseases.” The professor of medicine made this submission yesterday at the 69th inaugural lecture of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado- Ekiti. Ajayi said: “The older we get the higher the risk and the more the number of individual risk factors, the higher the risk as well.”

 

