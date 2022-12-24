Business

Care Service: We’re creating brand synonymous with service delivery – Olugbodi

Managing Director, Arrowshot Care Solutions, Dapo Olugbodi, has said that his firm is poised to provide quality service with focus on professionalism.

This he continued in a bid to set quality standards and training to the growing care sector in Nigeria.

Olugbodi said Arrowshot maintains strong adherence to global standards in order to grow the care service sector in Nigeria.

Olugbodi believes professionalism is the hallmark of the care industry. With technical knowhow and expertise, services can be provided in the care sector acceding to acceptable global standards.

The care service providers are required to provide everyday care, providing support and caring for the clients. Arrowshot care solutions bring on board high level technical knowhow and expertise.

 

