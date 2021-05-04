Education

Career path policy’ll guide teachers’ growth, improve standards – TRCN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has said that the implementation of the career path policy it developed and approved by the National Council on Education (NCE) in 2019 would provide a systematic guidance on teachers’ growth and standards in line with global best practices.

 

TRCN Registrar, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, who disclosed this during a one-day capacity building for the Education Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN) in Nasarawa State, said that civil service career path, which had been in use, had been stifling the growth of teachers over the  years. He said: “A new career path for Nigerian teachers is very fundamental.

 

The Nigerian teacher has been pigeonholed into the civil service career progression and that has stifled their growth over the years. We have now gotten a new career path that has been approved in 2020 by the National Council on Education at Port Harcourt, Rivers State.”

 

Ajiboye, who further noted that it was getting practically impossible to get a teaching job without being registered and licensed, however, said that the country would only develop positively when the right calibre of teachers were engaged to impact learning in schools. “If we want to get it right in Nigeria, we must get the issues of the teachers’ right.

 

A situation where anyone whether qualified or unqualified is free to stand in front of a classroom to teach is sheet anarchy and Nigeria is already paying a big price for neglect of the sector.”

 

The TRCN’s Assistant Director, Research and Statistics, Dr. Magaji Waziri further explained that the approved document on career path policy for teachers had also been approved by the National Council on Education, and already awaiting the buy-in by relevant stakeholders for implementation.

 

“The Council observed there was no career path policy for professional teachers in Nigeria as in other developed countries. The document will guide the retirement, retention, motivation, promotion and training of teachers to ensure that they meet the requisite standards as enshrined by the TRCN Act, Cap T3 of 2004, as well as follow best practices,” Waziri added.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

