Career progression and succession

Nuhu Ribadu was revolutionary in his laying the foundation for the career progression of the EFCC personnel.

The core mandate of the EFCC is investigation and prosecution which made the operations department majorly for operatives/investigators who must have passed through security and law enforcement training.

Many do not understand that the EFCC has its own trained operatives recruited at three different cadres, i.e. the rank and file, inspectorate and superintendent. In other words, since Ribadu’s term till now, the EFCC has trained officers who are now ready and statutorily qualified to take over the Commission.

Only those recruited as administrative personnel who never went through the basic or rudimentary law enforcement and regimental training are referred to as civilians in the Commission. By the Act, not all EFCC members of staff, except operatives can be qualified for the Chairmanship position.

The EFCC Establishment Act didn’t make adequate provision for leadership succession which has left the agency in a quagmire. No institution can become sturdy without a clear cut agenda for leadership succession as succession should be integral to the institution’s core mandate for effective service delivery.

The following are the areas where urgent and immediate amendments are needed in the EFCC establishment Act. (A) Sections 2: (i) (a) ii which states thus: “be a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or its equivalent.”

Rather, an amendment is proposed to read thus; be a serving or retired EFCC law enforcement officer not below the Commission’s rank of Deputy Detective Commander (GL I6) or its equivalent in a relevant government security or law enforcement agency.

In view of section 2; (3), if the Senate is required in the hiring/appointment of the Chairman of the Commission in the future, the Senate should also be required for the firing/disengagement.

No doubt this will enhance stability, professionalism, independence, strengthen and insulate the Commission from unnecessary political interference or manipulation as in the case of CBN, INEC, etc.

(C) Section 4 which states thus: “Where a vacancy occurs in the membership of the Commission, it shall be filled by the appointment of a successor to hold office for the remainder of the term of office of his predecessor, so, however, that the successor shall represent the same interest as his predecessor.”

Rather, an amendment is proposed to read thus: “Where a vacancy occurs in the membership of the Commission, no one shall be in office in acting capacity for a period more than six months, it shall be filled by the appointment of a successor to hold office for a term or remainder of the term of himself or his predecessor, so however that the successor shall represent the same interest as his predecessor.”

Graft has caused the nation billions of dollars since independence and it is necessary to strengthen the EFCC by making it an independent institution to fight it headlong. It will be counter-productive and a huge tragedy if it ends up being tied to the apron strings of the Nigeria Police Force.

We must press for bold reforms for it to be weaned off the police so that it can more effectively discharge its onerous responsibilities which are germane to national interest. What is sauce for the goose should be sauce for the gander!

• Ikhide writes from Abuja

