Career wellbeing (1)

One of my all-time favourite Q&A articles is The Inventory. They are always the same set of questions; however, the responses differ from guest to guest just as expected. Now then, a question usually swirls my head a little bit and obviously does the same to most respondents as their answers truly depict their personal viewpoint of the simple yet somewhat complex issue on career.

The question goes thus: Ambition or talent: which matters more to success? Kathy Reichs, a forensic anthropologist and author, responded years back with this. “It’s really got to be a combination of both. You’ve got to have the drive but all the drive in the world is no use if you don’t have talent” Meaning, you need to be ambitious; however, your ambition is useless and probably never achieved if you don’t have skilled potential.

In understanding career wellbeing, it’s important to define certain keywords or terms to be used to set a solid foundation for the purpose of clarity. So, please permit me to explain these six words in a way they make sense to me and hopefully you too. Potential: Inborn or untapped qualities also known as raw or natural gift. Skill: Acquired knowledge or the technical know-how to perform tasks. Talent: Skilled potential; i.e. combination of potential and skill.

Career: Major activities performed daily over a long period of time or lifetime. Ambition: Set goals or dreams desired to achieve success. Success: Accomplishment of purpose or goal. These six words are linked in an unending cyclic chain and it’s important to understand the connection in order to appreciate the sequence. With all these in mind, career wellbeing, is therefore, your ability to get personal fulfillment from your job, business or whatever occupies most of your waking hours daily while ensuring no other aspect of your life suffers. Primarily, it is your ability to align your passion with your portfolio in order to achieve your personal dreams without any form of burnout.

Even with this definition, career wellbeing seems somewhat daunting to achieve, the secret to achieving it may well lie in creating your personal interconnecting wheel that brings potential, skill, talent, career, ambition and success together. Studies have shown that low career wellbeing levels may be caused by lack of proper alignment of these six elements or complete disregard of the natural sequence. When these elements are juxtaposed as against having them in a mixed bag as a recipe to career wellbeing, an anomaly ensues which affects every other dimension of wellbeing.

This is evident in how disgruntled and demoralised some educated middle-aged and above folks from this part of the world are right now. Having spent the last four to five years of their first 22 years studying what they eventually ditched for a totally different but more lucrative career born out of passion. Does this mean university degree is overrated, a tool to a means or just a means to an end? Find out in the concluding part of this topic next week.

A call to action

Answer the following questions on a scale of 1-10. How well have you been able to get personal fulfillment from your job or business while ensuring no other aspect of your life suf- fers? How well have you been able t o establish good life-work balance? Avoiding burnouts, having time and enough money for your family and yourself?

