Career wellbeing (2)

After sending two invoices for payment, I called the client Client: Why are you calling me? Me: You haven’t paid me. Client: You mean I have to actually pay you? I thought you were joking! Me: Why would you think that? Client: You’re a freelancer! Me: And….

Client: Well, you work for free! If you were supposed to be paid, you’d be called a ‘paid lancer’ or something! This joke from Clientsfromhell.net may be funny but isn’t a joke at all. Truth is that there are some clients who believe your services are meant to be free and there are workers who believe their salaries should be free and not earned too. Interestingly the fundamental problem with the two scenarios has so much to do with career wellbeing. Wondering how and why? Just as explained last week, your career is defined by the major activities you carry out daily over a long period of time or lifetime.

For example, if parenting is what takes the bulk of your waking hours daily and consistently for a long period, you will be absolutely spot on to refer to parenting as your career. However, finding a way to get paid or rewarded for this chosen career or job of yours is now up to how well you have performed (maybe how your children have turned out) which could make other parents (potential clients) subscribe to your services, and how seriously you take yourself as well as what you do and lastly how professional you are on the job. About 10 or more years ago, if an undergraduate had told you he or she was taking some specialized parenting courses, how seriously would you take such a person? My point here is that, because we are currently in an information era where almost everything sells, there is no reason people should be doing what they don’t enjoy to earn a living let alone experience career wellbeing issues.

As much as we do not agree that university degrees are overrated, discovering potentials at a very early stage or age and ensuring acquisition of the right skill sets to develop such potential into talent is critical to anyone’s success later in life. Even in adulthood, interests do change from time to time and this means to remain happy with one’s career you constantly need to reinvent the wheel. This can be achieved by making yourself relevant through continuous improvement.

For example, a technology enthusiast studying medicine may well be wasting money and time except he’s able to marry the two interests in such a way that would give him not only fulfillment but also good earnings. At a time in this country, diplomas and degrees were the requirements to get good jobs to earn a decent living.

Then it moved to masters abroad and now PhD. Sadly, all these don’t amount to job satisfaction, prevention of burnouts or major financial breakthroughs. Families still suffer in one way or the other due to an absentee parent(s). Aside from family issues, these qualified people are often taught to be the best for other people’s businesses which are limited among other issues.

The advent of information technology has, however, made it possible for us all to be able to eat our cakes and have them at the same time; in the sense that, we are not only free to choose what to do but we are able to enjoy doing it and make a living from it regardless of our educational backgrounds. Examples of such success stories are our budding talents in the Nigerian entertainment industry while in the technology field, university dropouts such as Bill Gate, Mark Zuckerberg, and Gary Vee made the list abroad.

Call to action

Do you have a personal experience or practical example to give, feel free to do so by sending an e-mail to: specialists@oplacewellness.com

Contact: specialists@oplacewellness.com.

