Caretaker murders tenant over electricity bill in Abia

Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

Tragedy struck in Umuosu community, Ubakala, in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Aba State on Saturday, when a 42-year-old house caretaker, Matthew Ahiwe, stabbed and murdered a tenant, Chimezie Eluwa over payment of their electricity bill.
The diseased is said to be an auto mechanic and hailed from Eziama Ubakala also in Umuahia South Local Government Area.
Narrating what happened, a colleague of the late mechanic, who gave his name as Chigozie Obinna, said Eluwa lived in Umuosu community where he was killed.
He further explained that the assailant, Matthew Ahiwe, had a long drawn altercation with his late colleague, over electricity bill payment a situation that led to him issuing the deceased a quit notice.
According to him, the deceased had concluded plans to get another apartment before he was gruesomely murdered by the caretaker at the weekend.
Obinna said that the disagreement had led to the disconnection of power supply to the late Eluwa’s apartment.
Confirming the incident, the PPRO Abia State Command, SP Godfrey Ogbonna, said the caretaker has been arrested and the case handed over to the State CID for further investigation.
He said that the command will after investigation charge the suspect to court.
The deceased has since been deposited at the morgue.

