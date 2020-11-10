Caretaker stabs tenant to death over electricity bill

A 42-year-old caretaker, Matthew Ahiwe, has reportedly stabbed and murdered a tenant, Chimezie Eluwa, over payment of electricity bill at Umuosu community, Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

The victim was said to be an auto mechanic and hailed from Eziama Ubakala also in Umuahia South Local Government Area.

A colleague of the deceased, Chigozie Obinna, said the late Eluwa lived in Umuosu community where he was killed with a knife. He explained that the assailant, Ahiwe, had a long drawn altercation with his late colleague, over electricity bill payment.

According to him, Eluwa was given a quit notice because of the issue. Obinna added that the deceased had concluded plans to get another apartment before he was gruesomely murdered on Saturday.

He said that the disagreement had led to the disconnection of power supply to the late Eluwa’s apartment.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Godfrey Ogbonna, said the caretaker had been arrested and the case handed over to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

