Metro & Crime

Caretaker stabs tenant to death over electricity bill

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

A 42-year-old caretaker, Matthew Ahiwe, has reportedly stabbed and murdered a tenant, Chimezie Eluwa, over payment of electricity bill at Umuosu community, Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

 

The victim was said to be an auto mechanic and hailed from Eziama Ubakala also in Umuahia South Local Government Area.

 

A colleague of the deceased, Chigozie Obinna, said the late Eluwa lived in Umuosu community where he was killed with a knife. He explained that the assailant, Ahiwe, had a long drawn altercation with his late colleague, over electricity bill payment.

 

According to him, Eluwa was given a quit notice because of the issue. Obinna added that the deceased had concluded plans to get another apartment before he was gruesomely murdered on Saturday.

 

He said that the disagreement had led to the disconnection of power supply to the late Eluwa’s apartment.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Godfrey Ogbonna, said the caretaker had been arrested and the case handed over to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 4 ritualists with human head in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Niger State Police Command on Wednesday arrested and paraded four suspected ritualists with a human head. It was learnt that the suspects exhumed and severed the head from Kanti village grave yard through Ibbi village in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday, October 3 at about 8am. The four suspects, namely one […]
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom records remarkable progress in food sufficiency – Ememobong

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following massive investment by the Akwa Ibom State government in the agricultural sector, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has hinted that the state has made remarkable progress towards food sufficiency and other staple food production. The commissioner made this known recently while fielding questions from newsmen in Uyo, the state […]
Metro & Crime

Two women injured in Ebonyi kerosene explosions

Posted on Author Reporter

    Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki   A 70-year-old woman and a 21-year-old girl have sustained severe injuries following two separate adulterated kerosene   explosions in their homes in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. The girl, Miss Chinenye Ezekwenna, who resides at 40 Jemeni Street and suffered burns on her legs, arm and jaw, explained that she purchased the suspected adulterated kerosene from a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: