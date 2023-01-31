Cargo Examination: Customs abandons N12.7bn scanning machine

Delayed inspection hurts FG’s trade agenda

Two months after the Federal Government unveiled three scanning machines worth $18.12 million (12.7bn) to ease cargo examination and boost Federal Government’s ease of doing business agenda in the country, officers of the Nigerian Customs Service, Lagos Port Complex, have abandoned the one allocated to them.

Findings by New Telegraph show that while Tin Can Island Port and Onne Port in Rivers State have deployed the machines unveiled in November for cargo examination, that of Lagos Port Complex has continued to gather dust as it has been abandoned by the officers. This is coming after years of agitations by port users that the Federal Government shouldprovidescannersatthe portsand border postsfor ease of cargo examination. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has always insisted that all containers landing and leaving the ports shall be subjected to 100 per cent examination.

When the scanners were purchased, the service explained that each of the new machines would have capacity to screen up to 400 containers daily, 2,800 weekly and 12,000 monthly. While unveing the machines late last year, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said they were to, among others, bridge the infrastructural deficit in the clearing process at the nation’s seaports.

The scanners were delivered in December 2021 to ease port operations and eliminate100percentphysical examination. Speaking at the commissioning of the three new Nuctech Mobile Scanners in Apapa, Ahmed said they had the capacity to detect prohibited imports concealed in cargo. She said they would enable more cargoes to be scanned and bring about the desired efficiency and effectiveness in cargo examination processes. “These three scanners will help increase revenue for the government and improve national security. They would also help enhance the remote audit trail of goods within the port system,” she said. She implored the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), port terminal operators and all stakeholders in the port to cooperate with NCS to take full advantage of the scanners, which have the capacity to process up to 500 containers a day. In his remark, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), said the scanners were an intervention pending the commencement of the customs modernisation that will deploy 135 scanners, adding that by 2023, there would be scanners all over Nigeria. He said as part of the reform strategy of the present administration, the service was compelled to adopt technology as indispensable in trade facilitation. “As trade increases in volume, so must our capacity for facilitation. Efficient cargo management and the full automation of customs and other regulatory processes is guaranteed to bring down the cost of clearing, and ultimately the prices of goods in the open market, an occurrence that will be beneficial to consumers in Nigeria,” he added. He explained that the challenge of security is of immense concern to all wellmeaning citizens.

