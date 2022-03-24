Cargo Tracking Contract: Court okays contempt charge against Amaechi

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday directed the initiation of contempt proceedings against the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, following complaints that he flouted an earlier order made by the court. Justice Donatus Okorowo gave the directive on being informed that Amaechi allegedly violated an order for the maintenance of status quo issued on January 22 this year in a suit filed by a Civil Group, the Incorporated Trustees of Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), challenging Amaechi’s handling of the process of appointing operators of the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) in Nigeria. In the suit, CASER alleged among others, that the Amaechi has manipulated the appointment process to the benefit of two local and inexperienced firms – Medtech Scientific Ltd and. Rozi International Nigeria Ltd. Li sted alongside Amaechi as defendants in the suit are the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Medtech Ltd and Rozi Ltd.
Related Articles
We’ll crush violent protests –FG
…says LASG owes multinationals N30bn on plaza The Federal Government, yesterday, vowed to deal decisively with any person or group of persons planning to take part in another wave of protests at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who issued the warning at a media chat in Abuja, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Malami unfit to be AGF, say Akeredolu, Afenifere
*Malami gets knock from Afenifere, Akeredolu on Southern Governors’ ban on open grazing Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, and Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Socio-political group Thursday slammed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Sheu Malami (SAN) for comparing herders in the South with spare-parts sellers in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wike: NDDC gave opposition N10bn to stop my re-election
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday alleged that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) released the sum of N10 billion to politicians battling to stop his reelection in 2019. Wike, who spoke during a live television interview in Port Har-court, said he was not surprised over the alleged fraud at the NDDC, stressing that the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)