Cargo Tracking Contract: Court okays contempt charge against Amaechi

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday directed the initiation of contempt proceedings against the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, following complaints that he flouted an earlier order made by the court. Justice Donatus Okorowo gave the directive on being informed that Amaechi allegedly violated an order for the maintenance of status quo issued on January 22 this year in a suit filed by a Civil Group, the Incorporated Trustees of Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), challenging Amaechi’s handling of the process of appointing operators of the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) in Nigeria. In the suit, CASER alleged among others, that the Amaechi has manipulated the appointment process to the benefit of two local and inexperienced firms – Medtech Scientific Ltd and. Rozi International Nigeria Ltd. Li sted alongside Amaechi as defendants in the suit are the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Medtech Ltd and Rozi Ltd.

