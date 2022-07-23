Cargoes clearance resumes as union ends strike at port

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has called off its two-day strike at the Lagos port as clearance of cargoes resumed yesterday afternoon. The President General of the Union, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, said that the issues that led to the strike had been resolved amicably. Adeyanju explained that the Union and the terminal operator had reached an agreement to resolve some of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), adding that workers were expected to resume operational activities immediately. He commended the managements of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Shippers’ Council for the prompt intervention to the safe the nation’s economy.

He reiterated the Union’s commitment towards ensuring industrial peace and harmony in the shipping industry. It was learnt that between Wednesday and Friday, the strike has made vessels scheduled to discharge cargoes stranded while already cleared containers could not move out of the APM Terminals Apapa. Already the management of the terminal in a notice to customers, said the action embarked upon by the union would affect vessels turnaround time and cargo clearance from the terminals

